The Missoula and Bitterroot Gives community fundraising event wrapped up Friday night, May 5, and raised $1.1 million for area nonprofits.

An initiative of the Missoula Community Foundation, Missoula and Bitterroot Gives supported over 195 nonprofit organizations this year in Missoula and Ravalli counties.

“This day tells such a wonderful story of who we are as a community, it celebrates the work of our nonprofits but also the generous individuals and businesses that give,” said Marcy Allen, executive director of the Missoula Community Foundation.

In addition to donations, peer-to-peer fundraising brought in almost $200,000.

The Missoula Community Foundation has hosted Missoula Gives since 2014 and in that time has raised over $6 million for area nonprofits. The foundation also manages charitable funds, connects donors and causes, and is a resource for planned giving.

The event officially ended May 5, but donations can be made through May 13 at MissoulaGives.org