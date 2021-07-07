Missoula and Ravalli counties now eligible for federal disaster drought assistance

Missoula and Ravalli are two of five counties in western Montana now eligible for federal drought disaster assistance, the office of Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday evening.
The three other counties are Lincoln, Sanders and Mineral. The aid will be administered by the Farm Service Agency, a branch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Agricultural businesses and farm owners in Missoula County are eligible for emergency loan programs. These loans can help give financial support to farmers who have experienced production and physical losses from drought conditions, said FSA Acting State Executive Director Les Rispens.
A drought designation does not automatically trigger all USDA disaster assistance programs, Rispens said. As drought conditions progress, more programs become available for counties.
“I have no doubt that if these drought conditions continue, Missoula will become eligible for more assistance programs,” Rispens said.
FSA offers several disaster assistance programs to help farmers and agricultural businesses that have been impacted by adverse weather conditions, such as droughts. Down the road, programs offered by the FSA that target livestock and land damage support will become available to Missoula and surrounding counties, Rispens said.
Statewide, the total number of counties currently eligible for drought assistance is 31, including the five added on Tuesday.
This assistance follows a July 1 letter from Gianforte to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack requesting all counties in Montana be designated as natural disaster areas. Also on July 1, an executive order from Gianforte declared a statewide drought emergency.
“Our ag producers are experiencing devastating impacts to forage and stock water availability due to drought conditions,” Gianforte said in a Tuesday press release. “They need relief as quickly as possible and cannot afford unnecessary delays from the federal government.”
As of June 22, about 91% of Montana faced abnormally dry to extreme conditions. At the same time last year, about 52% of the state faced similar conditions, the release said.
On Tuesday, a grass fire burned about 18 acres on Waterworks Hill in Missoula. The Missoula Fire Department said the dry, hot conditions combined with wind shift made the fire spread quicker than expected.
Missoula County agencies raised the fire danger in the area to "very high" on Tuesday.
Very high fire danger means that fires start easily from all causes, immediately spread rapidly and increase quickly in intensity, according to a news release. No fire restrictions are in place other than a ban on outdoor burning by permit.
The county has had 67 wildland fires since the beginning of the year, with 80 percent of those being human-caused, the release said.
On Wednesday, Sanders County posted a Facebook update about a dozen new fire starts from lightning storms in the Lolo National Forest and Kootenai National Forest areas.