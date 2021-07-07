Missoula and Ravalli counties now eligible for federal disaster drought assistance

Missoula and Ravalli are two of five counties in western Montana now eligible for federal drought disaster assistance, the office of Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday evening.

The three other counties are Lincoln, Sanders and Mineral. The aid will be administered by the Farm Service Agency, a branch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Agricultural businesses and farm owners in Missoula County are eligible for emergency loan programs. These loans can help give financial support to farmers who have experienced production and physical losses from drought conditions, said FSA Acting State Executive Director Les Rispens.

A drought designation does not automatically trigger all USDA disaster assistance programs, Rispens said. As drought conditions progress, more programs become available for counties.

“I have no doubt that if these drought conditions continue, Missoula will become eligible for more assistance programs,” Rispens said.

FSA offers several disaster assistance programs to help farmers and agricultural businesses that have been impacted by adverse weather conditions, such as droughts. Down the road, programs offered by the FSA that target livestock and land damage support will become available to Missoula and surrounding counties, Rispens said.