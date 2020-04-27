Missoula and the masks of Mount St. Helen

“Downtown prices were higher, as two other impromptu salesmen at the intersection of Broadway and Higgins Avenue were asking 75 cents for their masks,” reported the Missoulian, which on the following Sunday would publish a 10-page special section recap called “The Week the Sky Fell.” In it reporter Kevin Miller described the sensation of living in an ashen world:

“It got in our hair, our ears, even our mouths, where we could feel it grinding between our teeth. Mask or no mask, indoors or outdoors, we knew each breath brought thousands more of the tiny ash particles into our lungs, but we tried not to think about that. The local experts on lung diseases tried to explain things to us, but they didn’t agree among themselves, and the result was confusion.”

Carlson emphasized that nose and face masks were “absolutely necessary, because some of the ash will make it into your lungs regardless.”

But on Wednesday, even as the board of county commissioners signed a disaster declaration, a pulmonary specialist criticized restrictions placed on businesses and schools.