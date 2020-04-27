Missoula and the masks of Mount St. Helens

The issue was masks and whether Missoula had to wear them in the face of a health crisis.
This was almost 40 years ago. In coming weeks we’ll be hearing more about another milestone anniversary of May 18, 1980, the day Mount St. Helens in Washington blew its stack.
There are more differences than similarities between the dangers and concerns presented by that natural catastrophe and those of the COVID-19 virus. But a unifying symbol is the masks some wore and wear again, and some didn't and don't.
At 10:30 p.m. that warm Sunday, mere hours after the cloud of white ash arrived in the Garden City from the west, the Missoula City-County Health Department deemed it “a significant danger to health,” closing schools the next morning and banning non-emergency travel. Stay indoors, we were told, but if you must go out, cover your mouths with protective masks or rags.
“It’s the volcanic glass that we are worried about,” said Jim Carlson, city-county pollution-control specialist. “The particles are very fine and easily respirable — you can breathe them into your lungs. And once that glass is in your lungs, it’s going to stay there.”
The next day, autobody repairman Howard Miller had set up shop at Malfunction Junction selling surgical masks to passing motorists. In two hours he sold 300 at 50 cents apiece.
“Downtown prices were higher, as two other impromptu salesmen at the intersection of Broadway and Higgins Avenue were asking 75 cents for their masks,” reported the Missoulian, which on the following Sunday would publish a 10-page special section recap called “The Week the Sky Fell.” In it reporter Kevin Miller described the sensation of living in an ashen world:
“It got in our hair, our ears, even our mouths, where we could feel it grinding between our teeth. Mask or no mask, indoors or outdoors, we knew each breath brought thousands more of the tiny ash particles into our lungs, but we tried not to think about that. The local experts on lung diseases tried to explain things to us, but they didn’t agree among themselves, and the result was confusion.”
Carlson emphasized that nose and face masks were “absolutely necessary, because some of the ash will make it into your lungs regardless.”
But on Wednesday, even as the board of county commissioners signed a disaster declaration, a pulmonary specialist criticized restrictions placed on businesses and schools.
“I question the wisdom of this whole business,” Thomas Schimke told the commissioners. “Our whole society is being disrupted here. Everyone is running around wearing face masks and handkerchiefs, but those things have no value in keeping out the really dangerous particles. And there have been virtually no acute health effects at all.”
Missoulian features editor Gary Svee reported driving to work “with only a few cars for company” and crossing the Higgins Avenue Bridge to see a man riding a bicycle by the Wilma Theater.
Svee wrote that he caught himself “wondering who is more foolish — him, riding through the cloud of volcanic dust barefaced on a bicycle, or me, driving a car down Higgins wearing a bandanna mask like one of Henry Plummer’s road agents.”
Carlson and Missoula pediatrician Kit Johnson remained resolute. Carlson insisted valley residents should wear double-thick masks and refrain from unnecessary physical activity.
“I would rather err on the side of caution,” he said. “This stuff could cause health problems — we just don’t know.”
On Wednesday, a local wholesaler, Bonneville Supplies, ordered 30,000 face masks from a Billings safety supply store to be distributed to Missoula retail stores that were open.
As is important during the COVID-19 crisis, there was a numerical marker placed on the masks. They should be worn, Carlson said, until the daily particulate count falls below 375 micrograms per cubic meter.
Then the rains came. Some on Wednesday night, three days after the ash got here. On Thursday, the pollution emergency was officially lifted. A gully washer on Friday turned into a heavy, wet snow.
On Friday, Missoulian correspondent Richard Eggert met up with Dave Harriman, a trout farmer north of St. Ignatius, who watched as a sheet of water poured over the banks of Post Creek into one of his fish ponds.
“Two days ago, we were wearing face masks to protect us from the ash,” Harriman said, shaking his head. “Today, we should be wearing a snorkel to protect us from the flood. I wonder what will be coming tomorrow.”
The return to normal spring life was a palpable, if soggy, relief.
“People were smiling again,” Miller wrote. “They were dirty-faced smiles, and many of them were hidden behind masks, but they were smiles nonetheless.”
