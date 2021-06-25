Missoula announces lease agreement, option to buy lower Marshall Mountain area

Youth education will also be a key part of the project as it moves forward, Gaukler said. A formal process to collect public input will be initiated in the near future and a webpage on Engage Missoula should be up early next week.

"We just want the public to know that we're excited to work with you," Gaukler said. "We're excited to plan the mountain. And we look forward to imagining what all could possibly happen here."

The Marshall Mountain base will likely be a joint city-county project and could also include ventures with the U.S. Forest Service and Five Valleys Land Trust. The land trust owns a parcel farther up the mountain, while the Forest Service has a vast swath of land surrounding private property in the area.

Trail connections and other infrastructure could end up being built, but much has to be determined. The area Five Valleys holds is extremely popular with mountain bikers and has numerous well-kept trails.

It is not clear what Missoula County's commitment will be, though County Commissioner Josh Slotnick spoke during the press conference. The city and county will spend the next six weeks working through a partnership.