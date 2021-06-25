Missoula announces lease agreement, option to buy lower Marshall Mountain area

Missoula announced on Friday it has reached an agreement to lease a 156-acre portion of the Marshall Mountain property that includes an option to buy the land.
Izzy Dog LLC — which includes Missoula developer Rick Wishcamper, Rika Wishcamper and Pam and Sandy Volkmann — bought the property from Bruce and Kim Doering earlier this month.
The Doerings previously had an agreement to sell the property to a Missouri couple, Spencer and Colette Melby, for $2.15 million. The couple filed a civil suit in Missoula County District Court after the agreement fell through.
Rick Wishcamper told the Missoulian in early June he was trying to buy the land in order to hold it for eventual purchase by the city. According to a fact sheet provided by the city, Izzy Dog LLC will lease the portion of Marshall Mountain to Missoula for 18 to 24 months at a cost of $10.
"This continues to get to be a place for everyone," Missoula Mayor John Engen said at a press conference at Marshall Mountain on Friday afternoon. "Not so long ago, it appeared it might be a place for very few."
Missoula will have the option to purchase the property for $1.85 million at the end of the lease period, a media release said. The purchase and any improvements will undergo an "extensive and robust" public planning process, city officials said.
The lease period also gives the city and its partners time to look at potential funding sources for acquisition of the land. The 2018 Open-Space Bond, other grants, public-private partnerships and fundraising efforts all could be part of that process.
Skiing and biking groups expressed concern this spring about the property's potential sale, fearing it would no longer be publicly accessible.
Marshall Mountain is currently closed to the public. Parks Department officials stressed that until an assessment of public safety can be done, it would not be available for day-use recreation.
This is expected to be done by early August. The property has always been private, though the Doerings allowed the public to use the area.
"We are asking for a bit of patience from the public before we welcome them, to make sure we're addressing some of these safety issues," said Grant Carlton, Missoula's Open Space manager.
New staff could be added to accommodate maintaining the space, Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler said. An on-site park ranger, similar to what the city does at Moon-Randolph Homestead, may be added.
Youth education will also be a key part of the project as it moves forward, Gaukler said. A formal process to collect public input will be initiated in the near future and a webpage on Engage Missoula should be up early next week.
"We just want the public to know that we're excited to work with you," Gaukler said. "We're excited to plan the mountain. And we look forward to imagining what all could possibly happen here."
The Marshall Mountain base will likely be a joint city-county project and could also include ventures with the U.S. Forest Service and Five Valleys Land Trust. The land trust owns a parcel farther up the mountain, while the Forest Service has a vast swath of land surrounding private property in the area.
Trail connections and other infrastructure could end up being built, but much has to be determined. The area Five Valleys holds is extremely popular with mountain bikers and has numerous well-kept trails.
It is not clear what Missoula County's commitment will be, though County Commissioner Josh Slotnick spoke during the press conference. The city and county will spend the next six weeks working through a partnership.
"Anybody who's been here for a few decades would recognize that the lifeblood, I believe, of the Missoula community comes in two strong currents," Slotnick said. "One of them is a vibrant local culture and the other one is easy access to beautiful public land and water.
"This place is both of those things."
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com