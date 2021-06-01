Missoula announces plan to offer alternatives to illegal homeless camping

Now, Engen said, the idea is to avoid making that mistake again by setting up safe alternatives and inviting people there rather than simply telling them to move along.

All four officials stressed that they will not direct police to forcefully remove homeless people from wherever they are living unless they're violent or are on private property.

Both governments will direct more resources, including funding, to the Poverello Center's homeless outreach team.

Engen said some of his constituents want him to "run every person who doesn't have a home out of town."

"I'm not going to do that," he said, noting it would be immoral and violate the U.S. Constitution.

However, the city will no longer allow unsanctioned camping in alleys, parks and other public areas, he said.

"We're going to need to find more alternatives and potentially scattered sites to do that," he said. "Here's the problem. Nobody's going to like it. But we believe that we have a responsibility, despite that, to solve for this problem."

Once the commissioners and Engen establish a list of potential sites, they'll work through a public process to establish those sites.