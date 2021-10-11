Missoula applies for state and federal grants for housing, parks

Missoula has submitted grant applications to the state's department of commerce for federal money on two projects — one that would help a group of manufactured home owners buy the land their houses sit on, and another for upgrades to Lions Park.
The federal Community Development Block Grants are a response to the COVID pandemic. Montana has received three allocations for these grants, totaling $10,174,175, all of which comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
According to the city, Missoula, Great Falls and Billings — all Metropolitan Statistical Areas, a designation that was recently threatened — are eligible for about $6.235 million because of their MSA status.
The first request is in partnership with NeighborWorks' Resident Owned Communities (ROC) program and asks for $1.3 million.
The project would "support acquisition and preservation of at least 20 homes in Missoula through the ROC program," a city resolution stated. The grant would help people living in manufactured home parks who own their residences purchase the land as part of a cooperative effort.
"Manufactured home communities are at significant risk in Missoula, especially now (due to) redevelopment," Montana James, Missoula's deputy director for community development, told Missoula City Council's administration and finance committee on Sept. 15. "ROC program residents purchase and operate their communities and that helps create stable and affordable places for those residents to call home."
NeighborWorks is a national organization with an arm in Montana. There are 14 ROCs in the state and the program has helped 577 families buy their manufactured homes. There are two ROCs in Missoula — Buena Vista and River Acres.
In those two community co-ops, there are 67 manufactured homes owned by the people who dwell in them.
"We've been doing this program for over a decade and it's well established nationally," Kaia Peterson, executive director of NeighborWorks Montana, told the city council on Sept. 27. "It's a really fantastic way to support preservation of this really important source of naturally occurring affordable housing."
There were 4,506 mobile homes in the county in 2019, a decrease of nearly 300 since 2011. Bob Oaks, the director of the North Missoula Community Development Corporation, told the Missoulian at the time that the homes replacing them go for $300,000.
That was before the pandemic. Housing costs have skyrocketed over the last year and a half. Missoula's median home sale price in February of this year was $438,500.
In March, city council approved a rezone on the Westside for an area that previously had eight mobile homes. Other manufactured home communities have been threatened in recent years.
City Council has directed city staff to prioritize the NeighborWorks mobile home project.
"I think we have to be strategic with this source of funding and I think we have all learned how incredibly difficult it is to fund affordable housing," said councilor Mirtha Becerra on Oct. 4. "If this provides us that opportunity, I would advocate that we do that."
Lions Park upgrades
The upgrades to Lions Park would serve a Westside neighborhood where about 30% of residents live in poverty in one of Missoula's most diverse neighborhoods, a city presentation stated.
The project would cost around $1.3 million, of which $1 million would come from the aforementioned grant. There are potential partners for the project, including All Nations Health Center, Garden City Harvest and the Missoula Redevelopment Agency.
A community garden, playground and new shelter are in early concepts for the space. There would also be increased trail lighting, as well as the potential for more river access and perhaps a surfing wave.
"What we want to do is take this relatively vacant lot that is surrounded by Missoula Youth Homes, is very close to the Poverello Center and some of our other services next to West Broadway Island ... and essentially activate the park with an emphasis on local tribes and a partnership with Native Americans Against Drugs and Alcohol," Missoula parks director Donna Gaukler told committee on Sept. 15.
The projects are within guidelines set by the state for the grants, as well as federal guidelines, Missoula's American Recovery Plan Act grants administrator Tracy Pohndorf told council on Sept. 27.
The state asked for grant applications for projects that benefit public facilities, public services, housing and homelessness assistance.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com