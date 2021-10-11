Missoula applies for state and federal grants for housing, parks

The project would cost around $1.3 million, of which $1 million would come from the aforementioned grant. There are potential partners for the project, including All Nations Health Center, Garden City Harvest and the Missoula Redevelopment Agency.

A community garden, playground and new shelter are in early concepts for the space. There would also be increased trail lighting, as well as the potential for more river access and perhaps a surfing wave.

"What we want to do is take this relatively vacant lot that is surrounded by Missoula Youth Homes, is very close to the Poverello Center and some of our other services next to West Broadway Island ... and essentially activate the park with an emphasis on local tribes and a partnership with Native Americans Against Drugs and Alcohol," Missoula parks director Donna Gaukler told committee on Sept. 15.

The projects are within guidelines set by the state for the grants, as well as federal guidelines, Missoula's American Recovery Plan Act grants administrator Tracy Pohndorf told council on Sept. 27.

The state asked for grant applications for projects that benefit public facilities, public services, housing and homelessness assistance.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.