Missoula approves $125K to preserve historic downtown building facade

Caras' architect, David Gray, was effusive in his description of the old facade.

"It's unmatched in architectural character to anything downtown," he said. "Pulling metal off the facade of that building was like a slow-motion Christmas. Every day you got to see something new. Knowing that is there, it would be a real disservice not to bring that all back."

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency has been responsible for funding many historic preservation projects, Gray said. The extra money will go to restoring the ground-floor and second-floor portions of the facade.

"Nobody has done more to preserve downtown than the MRA," he said. "We wouldn't have one restored building downtown without the MRA. It would be a shame to not bring that first and second level (of the Radio Central building) home back to what it was. There's nothing like it downtown."

The MRA board has a rule that developers who ask for TIF assistance, and say they won't come back for more money later, don't get a "second bite at the apple."

However, the MRA staff and board decided there was some confusion as to whether Caras and his team definitively said they wouldn't seek additional funds during the 2019 meeting. In the end, the board decided that the project was worth it for the public benefit.