Missoula approves $125K to preserve historic downtown building facade

After a lengthy discussion on Friday, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency's board approved spending an additional $125,000 in Tax Increment Financing to pay for the restoration of a historic downtown building facade.
Owner Nick Caras and the investors backing him are in the process of tearing off the 1950s-era metal from the front of the Radio Central building at 127 E. Main Street. Behind the metal lies a historic 1900 Queen Anne-style facade that MRA assistant director Chris Behan called "spectacular."
It's been hidden away for roughly 70 years, but Caras and his team are determined to restore it to its former glory, he said.
The money comes on top of the $579,858 in Tax Increment Financing the agency's board approved for facade restoration on the building in September 2019. Caras and his architect have since then discovered unexpected materials that require additional work and costs.
"Basically we thought we had plenty of funds for this facade project and the project just grew in scope and scale and we discovered a far more ornate building underneath," Caras said.
Caras' architect, David Gray, was effusive in his description of the old facade.
"It's unmatched in architectural character to anything downtown," he said. "Pulling metal off the facade of that building was like a slow-motion Christmas. Every day you got to see something new. Knowing that is there, it would be a real disservice not to bring that all back."
The Missoula Redevelopment Agency has been responsible for funding many historic preservation projects, Gray said. The extra money will go to restoring the ground-floor and second-floor portions of the facade.
"Nobody has done more to preserve downtown than the MRA," he said. "We wouldn't have one restored building downtown without the MRA. It would be a shame to not bring that first and second level (of the Radio Central building) home back to what it was. There's nothing like it downtown."
The MRA board has a rule that developers who ask for TIF assistance, and say they won't come back for more money later, don't get a "second bite at the apple."
However, the MRA staff and board decided there was some confusion as to whether Caras and his team definitively said they wouldn't seek additional funds during the 2019 meeting. In the end, the board decided that the project was worth it for the public benefit.
Board member Natasha Prinzing Jones said while she respected the rule that the MRA has, one of the agency's "core values" is historic preservation, and historic preservation projects have unexpected costs in many situations.
Board member Ruth Reineking agreed.
"The public should be very glad that this money is being spent," she said. "I don't know that there is a more important use."
Chris Behan, the MRA's assistant director, said historic preservation is also an economic driver.
"The metal Union Block façade made it difficult to draw customers to retail uses on Main Street from the busy Higgins Avenue commercial corridor," he wrote in a memo to the board. "Together with many years of deferred upgrades and maintenance on the upper floors, the building long operated with a large percentage of the retail and office vacant. Restoring the Union Block to the 1900 façade, along with the adjacent AC Hotel and nearby Wren Hotel projects, is changing the streetscape and surrounding commercial neighborhood as well as the entire downtown."
Caras said a few of the ground-floor spaces are vacant, but he's got letters of intent from potential tenants that will be "great."
Caras also told the board his costs for renovating the interior of the building have been 10 times what he originally expected, and he didn't think he could ask his investors to pitch in any more for façade restoration.
"This is one of the last buildings we have," Caras said, referring to historic downtown buildings with intact original facades. "I don't want to do it wrong."
Board chair Karl Englund said that besides the procedural qualms the board had, he was glad to approve the money. The board voted unanimously to approve the Tax Increment Financing.
"You guys are doing a spectacular job," Englund told Gray and Caras. "This is an easy call to make because of the public benefit and the generosity, in some respects, you've demonstrated by taking up this private project that has a huge public benefit."