Missoula approves $307K contract for new police Tasers, virtual reality headsets

Previous requests for support of Missoula's Taser program have come through federal grant dollars, but would not cover the shortfall White said the force has, which is why the funding request came to council.

In addition to detectives, reserve officers who perform security duties at city council meetings and bailiff duties at municipal court will now have Tasers. White also said no other company produces a product that would meet the needs of Missoula's police force.

The request was a new business item and did not come through city council's Public Safety and Health committee. New business items are added when issues are time-sensitive.

"I appreciate the fact the chief highlighted the fact that this didn't come through normal procedures because there was an opportunity to save the city some money," said councilor Stacie Anderson, who chairs the Public Safety and Health committee.

"I think that having non-lethal uses of force are an important component of keeping our community safe ... I'm happy to support it and want to make sure we have all options available for our officers," she said.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

