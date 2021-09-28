Missoula approves agreement to buy Bridge Apartments to preserve affordable housing

Missoula approved an agreement to buy the Bridge Apartments from Western Montana Mental Health on Monday evening during a city council meeting.
The sale price for the Bridge Apartments is approximately $2.2 million. The apartments house people who are living with mental illness and people who live on disability income.
A referral document for the purchase stated the city expects to own the apartments for "less than a year." It will be purchased using tax increment financing through the Missoula Redevelopment Agency and city officials are hopeful it will then be sold at a discounted rate to a community partner able to keep to apartments permanently affordable.
The city will take care of any deferred maintenance.
"I'm so happy to be supporting this. We do a lot of stuff on council and every once in a while the stars align and we get to do something that is within our decision space that we have the resources to do," councillor Gwen Jones said on Monday. "That is a really, really good thing for our community and this is one of those times I'm so happy to do this."
City Council voted 8-3 to approve the deal, with Amber Sherrill absent and Jesse Ramos, John Contos and Sandra Vasecka voting against the item. A second vote related to financing the project also passed 8-3 with Ramos, Contos and Vasecka voting in opposition.
Discussion around financing became heated in a Sept. 22 Missoula City Council Administrative and Finance meeting.
Public funds were used when the Bridge Apartments were originally built, which led Ramos and others to question the usage of city funds to buy it. Ramos called it an "improper" use of TIF money on Monday night.
During the Sept. 22 meeting, he said it is a violation of state law to use TIF money in that way.
"I'm now forced to decide whether or not to uphold my oath, which is to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of Montana as well as Montana State law, which I believe this use of TIF is firmly violating," Ramos said during the Sept. 22 meeting.
That statement led City Attorney Jim Nugent to issue a legal opinion saying, "There was comment by a city council member in part stating that his oath of office included supporting state laws, apparently as he interpreted those state laws."
Nugent added, "There is no reference to supporting state law in the oath of office required by Montana law."
Jones, who chairs the Administration and Finance Committee, said the city is well within its rights to purchase the apartments.
"It definitely is authorized as was presented to council and we've had a follow-up legal opinion and, frankly, I have little patience for when people make issues out of something that is not an issue," Jones told council. "This absolutely is authorized and I am happy and proud to be supporting this."
Also on Monday, city council opened a public hearing on the rezoning process for the Missoulian building at 500 S. Higgins Ave. That public hearing will be open until Monday and the issue is expected to be discussed during a Land Use and Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday.
The Missoulian building could be redeveloped into a mixed-use and commercial project. The Missoulian will move to another location in Missoula if the project closes.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com