Missoula approves agreement to buy Bridge Apartments to preserve affordable housing

City Council voted 8-3 to approve the deal, with Amber Sherrill absent and Jesse Ramos, John Contos and Sandra Vasecka voting against the item. A second vote related to financing the project also passed 8-3 with Ramos, Contos and Vasecka voting in opposition.

Discussion around financing became heated in a Sept. 22 Missoula City Council Administrative and Finance meeting.

Public funds were used when the Bridge Apartments were originally built, which led Ramos and others to question the usage of city funds to buy it. Ramos called it an "improper" use of TIF money on Monday night.

During the Sept. 22 meeting, he said it is a violation of state law to use TIF money in that way.

"I'm now forced to decide whether or not to uphold my oath, which is to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of Montana as well as Montana State law, which I believe this use of TIF is firmly violating," Ramos said during the Sept. 22 meeting.

That statement led City Attorney Jim Nugent to issue a legal opinion saying, "There was comment by a city council member in part stating that his oath of office included supporting state laws, apparently as he interpreted those state laws."