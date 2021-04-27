Missoula approves agreement to create Higgins Avenue Corridor Plan

The Missoula City Council approved a professional services agreement Monday night to create what will be known as the Higgins Avenue Corridor Plan.
The agreement is with Kittelson & Associates Inc. for up to $220,000 to address transit issues for the section of Higgins Avenue between Broadway Street and Brooks Street.
Half of the money will come from federal sources through Missoula's Metropolitan Planning Organization, with the remainder from the Public Works Road District.
The city has identified several key issues regarding transit in the area.
"The goal ... is to develop a concept plan for a truly multi-modal street serving all users and is fitting of Higgins Avenue’s role as the 'postcard street' gateway to downtown Missoula," according to a Kittelson document outlining the project.
Public Works director Aaron Wilson presented the item in committee last week, where the agreement passed 9-0.
The stretch of road lacks bike lanes and snow removal can be particularly difficult. Wilson also said there have been car mirrors clipped because of the tight nature of the roadway.
In committee, a July 2020 incident involving a cyclist who was hit by an SUV near Big Dipper Ice Cream and then dragged beneath it for nearly a block was cited in discussions around improving safety. Three people have died following accidents on Higgins Avenue in the last two months.
"There's a lot of activity happening and some recent events related to safety and crashes I think have highlighted the need to think hard about what this section of the corridor does and how we can accommodate our transportation needs in an area that is likely to see a lot of growth and redevelopment and activity," Wilson told the committee. "It really is the entryway into the downtown core."
The Higgins Avenue Bridge — the state transportation commission recently approved a joint city-county request to rename it Bear Tracks Bridge — is under reconstruction and is being widened.
This will allow for more space for pedestrians and bikers. City officials would like the rest of Higgins Avenue between Broadway and Brooks to have similar amenities.
Kittelson will invite input from businesses and others along the stretch of Higgins included in the plan. A steering committee will include the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization, Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula Redevelopment Agency, Missoula Parking Commission, Downtown Missoula Partnership, Mountain Line and the Hip Strip Association.
Missoula County Public Schools and the University of Montana may also be involved in the process. There is heavy foot traffic from Hellgate High School in the area.
There will be added complexities since Highway 12 is a federal road, Wilson told the committee. He expects the Montana Department of Transportation to be heavily involved.
Kittelson & Associates was chosen after an intense selection process, Wilson said. They offer strong traffic analysis and are based out of Boise, Idaho.
"We get national expertise from an engineering firm that has done projects very similar to this across the country. They can bring, I think, a creativity of ideas and design that, you know, maybe we would think of as staff and I like to think we would but sometimes it's nice to have someone who does that as their job, as they do that in corridors just like this all across the country," Wilson said, responding to a council question about the value gained from the study.
In other council business, the city opened hearings on several topics, including changes to the permit process for construction excavations around streets, sidewalks and public places. The change will increase time for work to start from 15 to 180 days, which is in line with right-of-way permits. It also includes other simplification measures.
The city also opened two hearings on the city cemetery, one of which will allow suggestions from a recently-finished strategic plan for the cemetery to commence. It also would allow the creation of a pet ossuary.
An ossuary is an underground repository for the placement of cremated remains.
