Missoula approves ordinance change giving city more control over new subdivisions

In response, Hess stated there is a standard in terms of the length of time an appraisal is valid and that he did not think it was needed. Grant Carlton, Missoula's Open Space Program manager, said it was developed with property values in mind.

"This was an additional sort of carve out to make life a little bit easier for the subdivider who recently purchased property," Carlton said. "This is consistent with other communities."

He added: "We wanted to make an exception there and make the road a little bit easier, but only with sideboards of a year so the market doesn't change drastic. That was our design and our plan."

Proponents of the change have called it "surgical" and feel it will speed up the process because there is a formulaic system in place issues regarding cash-in-lieu of parkland.

However opponents, including Merritt, felt developers had not had significant input, among other issues.