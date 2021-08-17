Missoula approves resolution intended to combat inequality

"We need to look at our regulations and see what is making that process less expedient and how we can improve on that," Becerra said.

The resolution did spark some opposition, with councilors Sandra Vasecka and Jesse Ramos ultimately voting against the resolution.

Ramos believes the biggest obstacle for success is the government and that the resolution will create increased bureaucracy, he said.

The only people who will benefit from the resolution are politicians seeking re-election and those within government bureaucracy who draw "massive salaries," he added, calling the resolution "an empty platitude."

He suggested that instead of a resolution, the city government needs to work toward reducing laws and ordinances that get people arrested and reduce filing fees and surcharges. Those were all used as "policing for profit strategies" that support the government's fiscal responsibilities, he said.

"If we really want to level the playing field for minorities in this community, we need to make the government smaller, we need to make it easier for people to start a business and we need to make it easier for businesses to employ people," Ramos said.

"If we make it easier for businesses to come to Missoula, it makes it easier to create higher-paying breadwinner jobs that are so desperately needed in this community," he said.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

