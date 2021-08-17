Missoula approves resolution intended to combat inequality

The Missoula City Council passed a resolution by a 9-2 vote Monday establishing commitment to a Just, Equitable, Diverse and Inclusive community.
The project has become known as the "JEDI" resolution. Missoula is one of seven municipalities involved in the initiative through the National League of Cities.
The resolution calls for about $227,000 of federal American Recovery Plan Act money to hire consultants and support the policy. However, it does not establish a budget.
The resolution calls for looking at hiring practices, reviewing and revising policies, examining the delivery of city services through an equity lens, and identifying tools for measuring progress in those areas. An advisory board will be created to discuss the effort as well as connect the community with resources.
The ordinance was sponsored by Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler and came through city council's Committee of the Whole.
"The program is essentially giving sort of a structure of how communities can tackle the issue of equity and inclusion at their own pace and under their own set of circumstances and demographics," Councilor Mirtha Becerra told the Missoulian on Tuesday.
The resolution received letters of support from All Nations Health Center, the University of Montana and Missoula County.
The county has a similar proposal in the works.
Missoula seeks to assess policies and programs to better understand how they can invest and use public resources to further the goal of equity, Missoula National League of Cities JEDI coordinator Ashley Brittner Wells explained to council on Aug. 9.
"Every resident needs basic services to enjoy quality of life to fully contribute to our community and our economy," Wells said. "The resolution provides support and direction for applying community resources so those resources result in the greatest public benefit."
Missoula, with its 2020-23 strategic plan, has established a "shared responsibility in the work required to dismantle systems of privilege and oppression," Wells said.
Part of the eventual goal of the resolution is to better train employees and community leaders to better understand how investments in equity can ultimately be positive steps for local businesses and families, Gaukler said. It will also seek to identify those not receiving adequate services.
"We know from research that when we work to reduce challenges for some, we do indeed increase opportunities for all," Gaukler said.
Becerra called finding the gaps in policies, regulations and initiatives "essential." An amendment to the resolution was added Monday that speaks specifically to groups that tend to be marginalized.
"We need to look at our regulations and see what is making that process less expedient and how we can improve on that," Becerra said.
The resolution did spark some opposition, with councilors Sandra Vasecka and Jesse Ramos ultimately voting against the resolution.
Ramos believes the biggest obstacle for success is the government and that the resolution will create increased bureaucracy, he said.
The only people who will benefit from the resolution are politicians seeking re-election and those within government bureaucracy who draw "massive salaries," he added, calling the resolution "an empty platitude."
He suggested that instead of a resolution, the city government needs to work toward reducing laws and ordinances that get people arrested and reduce filing fees and surcharges. Those were all used as "policing for profit strategies" that support the government's fiscal responsibilities, he said.
"If we really want to level the playing field for minorities in this community, we need to make the government smaller, we need to make it easier for people to start a business and we need to make it easier for businesses to employ people," Ramos said.
"If we make it easier for businesses to come to Missoula, it makes it easier to create higher-paying breadwinner jobs that are so desperately needed in this community," he said.
