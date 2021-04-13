Missoula approves rezone in Westside neighborhood, pushes back sound ordinance decision

The Missoula City Council approved a rezone request for a half block in the Westside neighborhood on Monday.
Developers at the site sought to tear down eight trailer homes and two houses on the property. Three units on the site, which is owned by Westside Villages LLC, are still occupied.
Housing for one tenant was found on another property owned by Westside Villages, the landowners said.
Chryssa Velde, who is part of the ownership group, asked City Council for help finding housing for an elderly couple who are still renting on the property.
"This remaining couple we're really concerned about," Velde told council. "If anyone can help house those two, that would be really good. We're looking."
Several community members asked council to take into account those being forced out of homes. Westside Villages extended the leases for those living at the property when the rezone process began to drag out. The landowners submitted an initial rezone application to the city in July of 2020.
Rent on the trailers and homes in the rezoned area is around $625 to $725 a month. Velde told the Missoulian in March that following the development of the properties — which will be one- and two-bedroom units — that rent will increase.
They were looking at around $900 per month for a one-bedroom unit and about $1,400 for a two-bedroom, she said. Developers are interested in putting 24 units on the lot.
Trailer housing units in Missoula, which represent some of the most affordable housing in the city, have been disappearing. Between 2011 and 2019, around 300 mobile homes were removed from Missoula County.
"We're seeing a lot of (trailer homes) being removed for various infill housing. I don't know what the right answer is. You can't just fix up a mobile home that's been there for 30 years and keep using it for renting, or we shouldn't do that," said Paul Forsting of IMEG, the civil engineering and land use firm consulting on the project. "There's going to be continued pressure on these to be converted into (wooden frame) housing.
"You don't see mobile homes in a lot of mature cities in the United States," he said. "They probably were there at one time. They just get moved out."
The human cost of development was not lost on council members. They also tied it into larger issues surrounding affordable housing in Missoula.
A city official also said the Community Development office had reached out to the elderly couple mentioned by Velde.
"This is a function of broader problems in our community and our housing market that this is not ideal. This is completely un-ideal," Councilor Jordan Hess said. "There are lives at stake. There are livelihoods and places to live and I recognize that.
"We have a legislature that is on a tear right now, going hog wild to actively gut local controls, to actively limit cities' and towns' ability to mandate affordability and to actively remove the protections of zoning," he said. "And this is bad."
In other council business, a sound ordinance regarding PA amplification systems in some Missoula parks was sent back to the city's Parks and Recreation Committee.
Those wishing to use such devices would be required to have a permit, which was initially to cost $48. The money from that would mostly go toward electricity usage and administrative funds.
The proposal would make a longstanding Parks and Recreation policy into an ordinance, allowing for law enforcement to warn and ticket those in violation. It seeks to prevent loud, amplified sounds from bothering residents near Missoula's parks.
It would not impact use of small Bluetooth devices or the playing of instruments in those areas. Council has heard numerous public comments around the ordinance.
Issues brought up by the public included increased law enforcement presence, the cost of the permits, and the vagueness in the proposed ordinance around what devices would be prohibited by it.
The permit process would apply to large events in community parks, which include the Bonner Park Bandshell, Fort Missoula Regional Park, Playfair Park, McCormick Park, Silver Park, Caras Park, Bess Reed Park, BN Plaza and Memorial Rose Garden Park.
Those are considered community parks, which are larger in acreage. PA systems in smaller parks, including Kiwanis, are not allowed.
"I think that this has been construed as a major policy change, when it's not. Parks has had a policy that amplified sound is prohibited in general in our city parks, with the exception of the nine parks that are listed in the proposed ordinance." Councilor Julie Merritt said.
"When there have been complaints about loud music at neighborhood parks like Kiwanis, Lafray or the BN Plaza, the police have not felt like they had the authority to enforce the park policy because it was policy," Merritt said.
"So now we are are putting that into the ordinance," she added.
