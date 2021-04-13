Missoula approves rezone in Westside neighborhood, pushes back sound ordinance decision

Rent on the trailers and homes in the rezoned area is around $625 to $725 a month. Velde told the Missoulian in March that following the development of the properties — which will be one- and two-bedroom units — that rent will increase.

They were looking at around $900 per month for a one-bedroom unit and about $1,400 for a two-bedroom, she said. Developers are interested in putting 24 units on the lot.

Trailer housing units in Missoula, which represent some of the most affordable housing in the city, have been disappearing. Between 2011 and 2019, around 300 mobile homes were removed from Missoula County.

"We're seeing a lot of (trailer homes) being removed for various infill housing. I don't know what the right answer is. You can't just fix up a mobile home that's been there for 30 years and keep using it for renting, or we shouldn't do that," said Paul Forsting of IMEG, the civil engineering and land use firm consulting on the project. "There's going to be continued pressure on these to be converted into (wooden frame) housing.