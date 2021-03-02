Missoula approves transportation fee for Sxwtpqyen Area

A new fee that will allow Missoula to help pay for growth in the Sxwtpqyen Area to support the Mullan BUILD Project was approved by City Council on Monday night.
The area — west of Reserve Street, with boundaries along the Clark Fork River to Kona Ranch Road and split by Mullan Road — will be affected by a new ordinance called the Sxwtpqyen Area Transportation Special Impact Fee.
The fee will only impact new development and helps offset new infrastructure costs. The money will be spent on roads, trails and bike paths, as well as sewer and water lines.
The Mullan BUILD grant, which is federal money, will pay for about half the expected total cost of the infrastructure, which is expected to cost around $40 million. The transportation fee, which approximates the number of vehicle trips to and from buildings in the area, will help pay for the remainder.
"What the special impact fee does is spread the cost out over a fairly big area," Public Works Director Jeremy Keene told the Missoulian on Tuesday. "Everybody that benefits from these roads and utility improvements will pay into that."
Areas zoned as mixed-use development will pay less than single-use development. For example, the maximum fee per unit for a residential building in a single-use area at 3,001 to 3,250 square feet would be $2,398. The same-size building in a mixed-use development would have a maximum fee of $1,532.
This is an effort by Missoula to put an emphasis on building neighborhoods that provide more housing for the community and fewer car trips. Having walkable and bikable areas with commercial buildings nearby is a goal of the city.
"It's providing the housing and providing all the services that adding housing will require so that we create a community that is less car-dependent," said Mirtha Becerra, councilor and chair of the Public Works Committee, on Tuesday.
She added: "This is a place that's a bit of a blank slate in a way, so how do we create? How do we not just provide additional housing units, but how do we create neighborhoods?"
Projects the money will be used for are sorted by priority. Extensions to Mary Jane Boulevard both to the north and south are at the top of the list, as well as Tipperary Way Trail, Mullan Trail and extensions to George Elmer Drive and England Boulevard.
Missoula contracted TischlerBise to help with a study that came up with the estimated vehicle mileage and the fees associated with it. According to the study, the Greater Sxwtpqyen Area could see an increase of nearly 5,000 single-family units and more than 3,500 multifamily units by 2050.
Along with commercial and industrial trips, it could total nearly 54,000 more vehicle trips and almost 675,000 miles by 2050. All fees came from an equation that used average vehicle miles traveled generated by each type of development.
The study also estimated that the population in the Sxwtpqyen Area could increase from 9,333 in 2020 to almost 27,000 over the next 30 years — an influx of 17,000 new people.
"We're really constrained in the valley and what we recognize is that if we don't grow smartly and make maximum use of the land that we have, our growth is going to push further out," Keene said. "It's going to go to places like the Bitterroot Valley or out west towards Frenchtown, and that's harder for us to serve, harder for us to provide services."
Missoula is still looking and applying for more federal grant money and there are provisions for reimbursements or refunds if more funds are secured. That could, Keene said, ultimately help offset some of the added costs to new owners due to the fee itself.
