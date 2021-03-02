This is an effort by Missoula to put an emphasis on building neighborhoods that provide more housing for the community and fewer car trips. Having walkable and bikable areas with commercial buildings nearby is a goal of the city.

"It's providing the housing and providing all the services that adding housing will require so that we create a community that is less car-dependent," said Mirtha Becerra, councilor and chair of the Public Works Committee, on Tuesday.

She added: "This is a place that's a bit of a blank slate in a way, so how do we create? How do we not just provide additional housing units, but how do we create neighborhoods?"

Projects the money will be used for are sorted by priority. Extensions to Mary Jane Boulevard both to the north and south are at the top of the list, as well as Tipperary Way Trail, Mullan Trail and extensions to George Elmer Drive and England Boulevard.

Missoula contracted TischlerBise to help with a study that came up with the estimated vehicle mileage and the fees associated with it. According to the study, the Greater Sxwtpqyen Area could see an increase of nearly 5,000 single-family units and more than 3,500 multifamily units by 2050.