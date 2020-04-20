Missoula-area beef producers see big spike in demand

Carly Lewis, at Triple L Ranch in Frenchtown, said customers bought almost everything they had on stock after the statewide stay-at-home order came down.

“We’ve got less than 50 pounds right now,” she said on April 3. “But we’ve got two more cows headed down to butcher. We raise natural beef, so that’s no hormones, antibiotics, and they’re pasture-raised. We do finish them off with a touch of barley to change the flavor profile right at the end.”

She said they sell bulk butcher steers in the whole, half or quarter, and they can also get customers steaks or roasts along with the burger.

“We have a licensed retail site at Nourishing Cultures in Missoula (2825 Stockyard Road, Suite C2),” she said. “We can do curbside pickup. People are buying bulk meat.”

Through her Triple L Livestock Instagram page, Lewis also tries to show the community what life is like on like a small-scale cattle ranch in Montana's varied seasons.

Morris and Caldwell, at Oxbow Cattle Co., are just happy that they’re feeding the community and getting supported in return.

“We’re trying to do our best and that’s all we can do as humans,” Bart Morris said.

This story appears in Vol. 1 Issue 2 of Missoula Business, a publication that reports on emerging trends and goes beyond the numbers to look at the insights and drive of the people leading Missoula forward. Find the second issue inserted in the Sunday print Missoulian and soon in the e-edition, and read the stories on Missoulian.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.