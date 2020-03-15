Missoula-area cancellations

Local cancellations due to coronavirus precautions. Events and locations may be canceled or shuttered on short notice. Please check organizations' websites or call to doublecheck beforehand. Please share cancellation notices with newsdesk@missoulian.com.

• Logjam Presents is postponing all live events for 30 days at its two venues, the Wilma and the Top Hat Lounge. (The latter's restaurant and bar will stay open.)

• The Roxy announced that it will suspend all events from Monday, March 16, through April 1.

• The ZACC is closing for two weeks, and is moving its annual fundraiser, the Mini Show, to an online only format. It was scheduled for the Wilma on March 28.

• Fort Courage Child Care will be open on Monday, March 16, but asks that children not attend unless necessary. It plans to be closed Tuesday March 17 through Friday March 20 and possibly beyond.

• Missoula Symphony Orchestra has canceled a Suzuki Barn Dance scheduled for March 28, as it was booked at the Missoula Senior Center.

• Jazzoula: The annual local jazz festival posted on its Facebook page that the late April-early May concerts have been called off and may be rescheduled later in the year.