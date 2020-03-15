Missoula-area cancellations

Local cancellations due to coronavirus precautions. Events and locations may be canceled or shuttered on short notice. Please check organizations' websites or call to doublecheck beforehand. Please share cancellation notices with newsdesk@missoulian.com.
• Logjam Presents is postponing all live events for 30 days at its two venues, the Wilma and the Top Hat Lounge. (The latter's restaurant and bar will stay open.)
• The Roxy announced that it will suspend all events from Monday, March 16, through April 1.
• The ZACC is closing for two weeks, and is moving its annual fundraiser, the Mini Show, to an online only format. It was scheduled for the Wilma on March 28.
• Fort Courage Child Care will be open on Monday, March 16, but asks that children not attend unless necessary. It plans to be closed Tuesday March 17 through Friday March 20 and possibly beyond.
• Missoula Symphony Orchestra has canceled a Suzuki Barn Dance scheduled for March 28, as it was booked at the Missoula Senior Center.
• Jazzoula: The annual local jazz festival posted on its Facebook page that the late April-early May concerts have been called off and may be rescheduled later in the year.
• FreeCycles, the nonprofit community bicycle shop, which hosts concerts and events, said it’s closing indefinitely.
• The Department of Labor and Industry's SafetyFest scheduled for March 16 to 19 at Missoula College is canceled.
• The Missoula Urban Indian Health Center has postponed the Indigenous Film Festival scheduled for March 21 and 22 in Missoula.
• Ten Spoon Winery, the Rattlesnake tasting room, which hosts concerts, is closed and will reopen on March 26 if no local cases are confirmed.
• Missoula International School is going to remote learning for the two weeks following spring break.
• The Missoula Figure Skating Club's annual Glacier Challenge competition, scheduled at the Glacier Ice Rink at the Fairgrounds for March 19-21, has been canceled.
• Backcountry Hunters & Anglers is canceling all events from Monday, March 16, through Sunday, April 5. These cancellations may be extended. Visit backcountryhunters.org.
• Flathead Audubon is canceling its April 13 public meeting in Kalispell. Visit flatheadaudubon.org.
• The Missoula Community Theatre has canceled this week’s spring day camp of Beauty Lou and The Country Beast, scheduled for March 16-20.
• The University of Montana has canceled the UM WorldFest scheduled for Sunday, March 29.
• Humanities Montana is suspending programs scheduled through the end of April. It will work with sponsoring organizations on rescheduling, canceling, or moving events to virtual spaces. Call 243-6022 or visit humanitiesmontana.org.
• Kyiyo Native American Student Association at the University of Montana has canceled the 52nd annual Kyiyo Celebration scheduled for April 17-18.
• The Montana University System has postponed the Pack String on the Oval, UM Summer Kick-Off scheduled for March 26.
• University of Montana officials have postponed UM’s John Ruffatto Business Startup Challenge. The event will be rescheduled at a later date in the summer or early fall.
• Mission Valley Has Talent 2020 will be rescheduled due to health concerns. Call 406-883-8256.
• Missoula County Public Schools canceled most activities through the rest of March and April.
• The Big Sky Django Jazz Festival schedule for March 20-22 has been postponed. Watch the festival website, bigskygypsyjazz.com, for updates.
• The joint Selkirk/Cabinet-Yaak & NCDE Subcommittee meeting scheduled for April 21-22 in Kalispell, is canceled and will be rescheduled later.
• The University of Montana and other co-sponsoring organizations are cancelling "Bach Around the Clock," previously scheduled for 12 hours of continuous music on March 23.
• Missoula Aging Services is canceling all events through the end of April, including two events that were scheduled for Monday, March 16: "Estate Planning for Every Montanan" and "Planning for Long Term Care."
• St. Patrick Hospital's annual Memorial Services scheduled for Sunday, March 29, are canceled.
• The NAIA announced it is canceling winter sports championships, including the women's basketball national championship that was scheduled to be played in Billings this week.
• Cher's concerts, including those in Spokane, Billings and Casper, Wyoming, have been postponed in light of recent developments with the new coronavirus, the tour announced Thursday.
• Spafford playing Saturday, March 21, at the Top Hat has been postponed.
This list will be updated as cancellations are announced. Please email newsdesk@missoulian.com with notifications.