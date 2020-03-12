Missoula-area cancellations

Missoula-area cancellations

• The University of Montana’s Buddy Defranco Festival’s evening concerts on Thursday and Friday, March 11-12, were canceled. Call the box office at 406-243-4581 for information regarding refunds.

• The University of Montana's School of Theater and Dance performances of the "Spring "Awakening" is canceled.

• The University of Montana and other co-sponsoring organizations are cancelling "Bach Around the Clock," previously scheduled for 12 hours of continuous music on March 23. 

• Missoula Aging Services is canceling all events through the end of April, including two events that were scheduled for Monday, March 16: "Estate Planning for Every Montanan" and "Planning for Long Term Care."

• St. Patrick Hospital's annual Memorial Services scheduled for Sunday, March 29, are canceled. 

• The Big Sky Conference Championship Tournament is canceled. 

•  The NAIA announced it is canceling winter sports championships, including the women's basketball national championship that was scheduled to be played in Billings next week.

• The jam band Moe announced on Thursday on Facebook they’ll be postponing their remaining tour dates, including their show at the Wilma on Sunday, March 15.

• Cher's concerts, including those in Spokane, Billings and Casper, Wyoming, have been postponed in light of recent developments with the new coronavirus, the tour announced Thursday.

• Wilco's concert at Saturday at the Wilma is canceled.

• Spafford playing Saturday, March 21, at the Top Hat has been postponed. 

This list will be updated as cancellations are announced. Please email newsdesk@missoulian.com with notifications.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Richard Geary
Obituaries

Richard Geary

MISSOULA — Grand presumption (not permission) supports the family of Richard Geary in composing for public consumption the following notes on …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News