Missoula-area cancellations

• The University of Montana’s Buddy Defranco Festival’s evening concerts on Thursday and Friday, March 11-12, were canceled. Call the box office at 406-243-4581 for information regarding refunds.
• The University of Montana's School of Theater and Dance performances of the "Spring "Awakening" is canceled.
• The University of Montana and other co-sponsoring organizations are cancelling "Bach Around the Clock," previously scheduled for 12 hours of continuous music on March 23.
• Missoula Aging Services is canceling all events through the end of April, including two events that were scheduled for Monday, March 16: "Estate Planning for Every Montanan" and "Planning for Long Term Care."
• St. Patrick Hospital's annual Memorial Services scheduled for Sunday, March 29, are canceled.
• The Big Sky Conference Championship Tournament is canceled.
• The NAIA announced it is canceling winter sports championships, including the women's basketball national championship that was scheduled to be played in Billings next week.
• The jam band Moe announced on Thursday on Facebook they’ll be postponing their remaining tour dates, including their show at the Wilma on Sunday, March 15.
• Cher's concerts, including those in Spokane, Billings and Casper, Wyoming, have been postponed in light of recent developments with the new coronavirus, the tour announced Thursday.
• Wilco's concert at Saturday at the Wilma is canceled.
• Spafford playing Saturday, March 21, at the Top Hat has been postponed.
This list will be updated as cancellations are announced. Please email newsdesk@missoulian.com with notifications.