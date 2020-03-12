Missoula-area cancellations

• The University of Montana’s Buddy Defranco Festival’s evening concerts on Thursday and Friday, March 11-12, were canceled. Call the box office at 406-243-4581 for information regarding refunds.

• The University of Montana's School of Theater and Dance performances of the "Spring "Awakening" is canceled.

• The University of Montana and other co-sponsoring organizations are cancelling "Bach Around the Clock," previously scheduled for 12 hours of continuous music on March 23.

• Missoula Aging Services is canceling all events through the end of April, including two events that were scheduled for Monday, March 16: "Estate Planning for Every Montanan" and "Planning for Long Term Care."

• St. Patrick Hospital's annual Memorial Services scheduled for Sunday, March 29, are canceled.

• The Big Sky Conference Championship Tournament is canceled.

• The NAIA announced it is canceling winter sports championships, including the women's basketball national championship that was scheduled to be played in Billings next week.