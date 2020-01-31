Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce working to find child care solutions

In the fall of 2018, the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce surveyed the business community to better understand the need for quality, affordable child care and its impact on the workforce. With more than 550 responses, we found that there were more than 1,000 children on waiting lists to receive care. Further, 47% of respondents indicated they had either scaled back or abandoned their career due to a lack of child care options.

This response was a motivating factor to the Chamber, highlighting seven different models to expand child care options in Missoula. As a catalyst for success, the Chamber has helped three of the seven models become established as of the end of 2019, which has created more than 300 spaces for children in the community. Collaboration with Missoula County Public Schools resulted in the lease and renovation of a vacant school to Missoula Early Learning Center (MELC), designed by Cushing Terrell (formerly CTA Architects), creating 100 new child care openings offered by Missoula Early Learning Center. The Chamber also connected a licensed Missoula child care provider with a local company to assist them in creating their own in-house child care center. We have also worked collaboratively with MyVillage, connecting them to large employers and encouraging consideration of this model as entrepreneurs.