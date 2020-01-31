Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce working to find child care solutions

Child care … it's a workforce issue. The Missoula Chamber is championing our community to find solutions and create new models.
In the fall of 2018, the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce surveyed the business community to better understand the need for quality, affordable child care and its impact on the workforce. With more than 550 responses, we found that there were more than 1,000 children on waiting lists to receive care. Further, 47% of respondents indicated they had either scaled back or abandoned their career due to a lack of child care options.
This response was a motivating factor to the Chamber, highlighting seven different models to expand child care options in Missoula. As a catalyst for success, the Chamber has helped three of the seven models become established as of the end of 2019, which has created more than 300 spaces for children in the community. Collaboration with Missoula County Public Schools resulted in the lease and renovation of a vacant school to Missoula Early Learning Center (MELC), designed by Cushing Terrell (formerly CTA Architects), creating 100 new child care openings offered by Missoula Early Learning Center. The Chamber also connected a licensed Missoula child care provider with a local company to assist them in creating their own in-house child care center. We have also worked collaboratively with MyVillage, connecting them to large employers and encouraging consideration of this model as entrepreneurs.
The Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce has worked for more than a year to increase access to quality, affordable child care within the community. Bringing the business community to the table to discuss this growing need within the community has been a key to finding success.
Early on, the Missoula Chamber partnered with industry experts to leverage their knowledge and skills to identify child care models that could work within our community. Mark Roberts with Missoula Early Learning Center brought knowledge of the licensing process and the needs of child care centers to the table, while Cushing Terrell brought architectural design skills and a willingness to help identify the structural challenges different spaces would present for child care. MyVillage helped identify avenues for in-home child care, and barriers to entry.
Missoula has a number of great community organizations focused on improving early childhood education both in the community and around the state. Serving in the role of convener, the Chamber brought those organizations to the table with business leaders and began looking at ways to address a growing workforce issue.
The Chamber’s partnership with MELC, Cushing Terrell and MyVillage helped identify a number of legislative issues that still need to be addressed in order to more efficiently increase the ability of child care centers to offer quality, affordable care for early learners. The Chamber, in its role as a catalyst for change and champion for the community, is working to address these barriers with government officials.
In December, the Missoula Chamber was honored to be chosen and personally invited by the president of the United States as one of a few community organizations across the United States to share our child care models and the process to get business connected to the conversation around an important workforce need at a White House Summit on child care.
The Missoula Chamber and its members are leading with passion, experience and expertise to improve the availability of child care across the full spectrum of arrangements. Today, more than ever, the Chamber is demonstrating collaboration to serve the better good. Working collaboratively, the Chamber will continue working to address this critical workforce issue for the Missoula community.
