Missoula, area cold and snow set records

He said the recent cold has resembled frigid temps in January and February. In a typical October, the high would hit 53 degrees and low might sink to 30 degrees.

A combination of factors — a perfect storm, if you will — led to the giant snow dump, Dickerson said. Early season moisture can start off as rain and then turn into snow, but a small tempest earlier in the week had already cooled the air before the weekend. So by the time the storm landed, he said, all the moisture churned into flakes.

A couple of ingredients that would have thwarted production didn’t appear either. A warm front forecast from Canada was delayed, and the strong winds that destroy snowflakes haven’t showed up either.

“This is pretty exceptional. It’s the heaviest snowfall we’ve seen in 100 years here in Missoula, and the eighth heaviest two-day storm total on record this early in the season,” Dickerson said.

The weather sent Montana Highway Patrol troopers on “a ton” of calls and crashes in District 1, although no fatalities, said Sgt. Sean Finley. District 1 includes Missoula, Ravalli, Mineral and Sanders counties.