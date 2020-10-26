Missoula, area cold and snow set records

Snow piled higher and higher and the mercury dropped lower and lower this weekend, setting multiple records, pushing cars off roads, and inspiring Montanans to bring snow shovels out of hibernation.
“This is a monumental cold event, probably once in a century, once in a lifetime,” said Corby Dickerson, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “For this much cold to be this early is exceptionally unusual.”
The National Weather Service counted multiple records in the area:
- “The minus 29 degrees in Potomac (Sunday) morning is the earliest coldest temperature in the entire lower 48, any year, anywhere,” Dickerson said. He said the data collection he received gathers more than 14.5 million observations from Oct. 1 to 25 in one database for the lower 48 states.
- It was the second highest two-day total snowfall on record in Missoula for the month of October at 13.8 inches. Dickerson said that is just shy of the 15-inch mark, a two-day event earlier in the month in 1914.
- Missoula saw the earliest sub-zero temperatures at -7 degrees and -5 degrees on Oct. 25 and 26, respectively, and the same coldest low temperatures in October.
- The weekend also brought the eighth heaviest total snow for a two-day event in Missoula climate history, 13.8 inches. “That’s for any month,” Dickerson said. Usually, the heavy snow days are in January or February. The highest record was Feb. 11 and 12 in 1936 with 24.5 inches. The second was the Christmas storm of 1996, which brought 17.9 inches, which “most of Missoula would remember,” he said. “It is still the snowiest season on record.”
He said the recent cold has resembled frigid temps in January and February. In a typical October, the high would hit 53 degrees and low might sink to 30 degrees.
A combination of factors — a perfect storm, if you will — led to the giant snow dump, Dickerson said. Early season moisture can start off as rain and then turn into snow, but a small tempest earlier in the week had already cooled the air before the weekend. So by the time the storm landed, he said, all the moisture churned into flakes.
A couple of ingredients that would have thwarted production didn’t appear either. A warm front forecast from Canada was delayed, and the strong winds that destroy snowflakes haven’t showed up either.
“This is pretty exceptional. It’s the heaviest snowfall we’ve seen in 100 years here in Missoula, and the eighth heaviest two-day storm total on record this early in the season,” Dickerson said.
The weather sent Montana Highway Patrol troopers on “a ton” of calls and crashes in District 1, although no fatalities, said Sgt. Sean Finley. District 1 includes Missoula, Ravalli, Mineral and Sanders counties.
From Friday to Sunday, troopers responded to 115 crashes this year compared to 28 crashes over the same period last year, he said. The total calls for service tallied 247 this year compared to 254 last year, including wrecks.
The sergeant urged drivers to use caution on the roads, even in 25 mph and 35 mph zones. He said two cars colliding at those slow speeds can still cause fatalities.
“Buckle up. Slow down,” Finley said.
Despite the sunshine you might see on your weather app, Dickerson said the valleys will take a while to warm up, and he and the National Weather Service predict plenty more cold before Halloween. On social media, @NWSMissoula posted a thumbs down emoji with this forecast: “Record setting lows are likely in many places yet again (Monday night).”
Indeed, the weekend’s snow pile could turn out to be the biggest of this winter, Dickerson said. In any case, the colossal drifts are unusual for October.
“We’re still trying to wrap our heads around this event,” Dickerson said.
