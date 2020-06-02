Missoula area legislative primary results come in favoring women candidates

Initial results from Tuesday's legislative primary races encompassing districts in the Missoula area showed decisive victories for all women running in contested races against men.
Shannon O’Brien bested Alex Gray in the Democratic primary race for Senate District 46 by more than 69% of the vote, according to initial results posted to the Montana Secretary of State website. Neither candidate previously held political office, though Gray, a member of the Little Shell tribe and a Blackfeet descendant, ran unsuccessfully in the House District 91 primary in 2018.
O’Brien previously served as the dean of Missoula College and has acted as an education policy adviser to Gov. Steve Bullock. O’Brien will face the unopposed GOP candidate Niki Sardot in the general election.
Nurse Loni Conley bested University of Montana student Dakota Hileman in the HD-96 Democratic primary, securing 58% of the vote in initial results. Hileman, who is 20 years old and lists an address in the UM dorms, has unsuccessfully run for HD-80, UM class president, and most recently, Missoula City Council since graduating high school in 2017. Conley will run against Kathy Whitman, a Republican who was uncontested in the primary.
Ellie Hill, who termed out of her seat representing Montana HD-90 for the 2018 election, easily won the Democratic primary for SD-45, currently held by state Sen. Dick Barrett, a Democrat. Hill drew more than 80% of the vote in the initial results. Barrett, the incumbent, is termed out of both state legislative chambers. She will be challenged by Mike Warner, a Republican who ran unopposed in the primary.
In the HD-94 Democratic primary, Tom France, who won the SD-47 primary in 2016 but ultimately lost the general election, prevailed over Jim McLean, a retired physical therapist and former assistant attorney general under Mike Greely. France serves as the regional executive director for the National Wildlife Federation, and won 54% of the initial vote tally. He will face off against Kelsey Cooley, a Republican who ran unopposed in the primary.
With the bulk of the ballots counted in Ravalli County, it appears Rep. Theresa Manzella will easily win the closely-watched primary for Senate District 44.
The race pitted two high-profile Republican representatives from Ravalli County.
Manzella took a large lead over Rep. Nancy Ballance with a vote of 3,293 to 1,974.
The election office had counted over 16,000 mail-in ballots that were returned before Tuesday. The remaining ballots were in the process of being gathered and counted.
In the Democratic primary for the same Senate District 44, Margaret Gorski had a substantial lead over her opponent, Timothy Gibney by a vote of 1,966 to 218.
Ravalli Republic reporter Perry Backus contributed to this story.
In this Series
Complete coverage: 2020 Montana primary election
-
Updated
Gianforte, Cooney win governor primaries
-
Updated
Bullock, Daines advance in U.S. Senate race
-
Missoula area legislative primary results come in favoring women candidates
- 13 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.