Missoula area legislative primary results come in favoring women candidates

Initial results from Tuesday's legislative primary races encompassing districts in the Missoula area showed decisive victories for all women running in contested races against men.

Shannon O’Brien bested Alex Gray in the Democratic primary race for Senate District 46 by more than 69% of the vote, according to initial results posted to the Montana Secretary of State website. Neither candidate previously held political office, though Gray, a member of the Little Shell tribe and a Blackfeet descendant, ran unsuccessfully in the House District 91 primary in 2018.

O’Brien previously served as the dean of Missoula College and has acted as an education policy adviser to Gov. Steve Bullock. O’Brien will face the unopposed GOP candidate Niki Sardot in the general election.

Nurse Loni Conley bested University of Montana student Dakota Hileman in the HD-96 Democratic primary, securing 58% of the vote in initial results. Hileman, who is 20 years old and lists an address in the UM dorms, has unsuccessfully run for HD-80, UM class president, and most recently, Missoula City Council since graduating high school in 2017. Conley will run against Kathy Whitman, a Republican who was uncontested in the primary.