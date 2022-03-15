Missoula-area legislators, incumbent candidates get challengers as filing deadline passes

There will be challengers to almost all the incumbent state Legislators from the Missoula area who are running for seats again in 2022.

With the filing deadline passing on Monday evening, the stage is set for showdowns in both the June 7 primary and the November general election.

On the Senate side, former state representatives Tom Steenberg and Andrea Olsen, both Democrats, are facing off in the June primary to decide who gets to be on the November ballot for Senate District 50, which was vacated last year by Sen. Bryce Bennett. Steenberg was appointed by the Missoula County commissioners to fill the remainder of Bennett’s term. The winner of the primary will face Republican Nick Knowles.

In Senate District 48, incumbent Democrat Shane Morigeau will face Republican Jacob Van Horn.

Incumbent Democratic state Representatives Marilyn Marler, Connie Keogh, Tom France and Mark Thane will all have challengers (see below). Incumbent Republican state Representatives Kathy Whitman and Mike Hopkins will also be taking on opponents. A handful of Missoula residents are also running for statewide office. Former state Rep. Tom Winter and Missoula lawyer Monica Tranel, both Democrats, are running in a crowded race for a seat in the U.S. House, representing Montana’s western district. Republican Matt Jette of Missoula is also vying for that seat. They're joined by other candidates from across the state.

In Missoula County, Republican Kim Chambers has filed to challenge incumbent Democrat Dave Strohmaier for a seat on the Missoula County board of commissioners.

Democrat incumbent county attorney Kirsten Pabst will be unopposed for the November election.

Missoula city council member Sandra Vasecka, a Republican, has filed for county auditor to challenge incumbent Democrat David Wall.

Here’s a list of candidates in each state Legislative district representing Missoula with their party affiliation. (An asterisk denotes the incumbents for each seat.)

Senate District 48:

Shane Morigeau* D

Jacob Van Horn R

Senate District 49:

Nancy Burgoyne R

Brad Tschida R

Willis Curdy D

Senate District 50:

Nick Knowles R

Andrea Olsen D

Tom Steenberg* D

House District 90

Alan Ault R

Josiah Hinkle L

Gary Marbut G

Marilyn Marler* D

House District 91

Connie Keogh* D

Anthony Pawlisz R

House District 92

Mike Hopkins* R

Gary M. Stein D

House District 94

Tom France* D

Rebecca Mapston R

House District 95

SJ Howell D

Lauren Subith R

J.C. Windmueller L

House District 96

Johathan Karlen D

Linda Swanson D

Kathy Whitman* R

House District 97

Michael Burks R

Lyn Hellegaard R

Devin Jackson D

House District 98

Richard L. Armerding L

Bob Carter D

Andy Nelson D

Sonia Sherer-Heitt R

House Distrct 99

Ryan Darling R

Mark Thane* D

House District 100

Sean Patrick McCoy R

David Severson D

Michael Vanacek L

Zooey Zephyr D

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.