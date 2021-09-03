Missoula-area man booked for homicide after woman strangled to death

When deputies arrived at the door of the home, Johnston allegedly said the victim had left the residence an hour earlier and he was unsure where she was.

However, a little girl came out on the porch and made eye contact with a deputy while shaking her head "no," the affidavit said. She also twice mouthed something similar to "do not let him back in here."

When deputies attempted to detain Johnston, he allegedly yelled at the girl to go inside, then pulled away from deputies and ran, the affidavit said. As he ran, his pants began to come down because he didn't have a belt on. He allegedly refused to comply when apprehended.

"The defendant was tased several times as he resisted arrest," the affidavit said.

The young girl was sobbing and screaming from the home that her mom wasn't breathing and that she needed help, the affidavit said. When deputies went inside the home, they found Danielle Johnston lying face down on the floor with her hands bound behind her back with a belt. There was also a black cord or lanyard that was tied around her neck as well.

A child's toy had been wound into the ligature around the woman's neck, apparently used as a windlass to tighten it.