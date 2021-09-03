Missoula-area man booked for homicide after woman strangled to death

A Missoula-area man was booked into the county detention facility on a deliberate homicide charge early Friday morning for allegedly strangling his partner to death.
Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 10 p.m. Thursday to the 7400 block of Azalea Drive, west of Missoula.
When they arrived they found an unresponsive woman at that location, according to sheriff's spokesperson Jeannette Smith.
The victim, identified as Danielle Johnston, 30, had sustained "serious" bodily injuries, Smith said in a news release. She was transported to Providence Saint Patrick Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
A male suspect, Staryal D. Johnston, fled the premises and led deputies on a short foot pursuit, but was quickly apprehended, Smith said in the release.
The incident is being investigated by Missoula County Sheriff's detectives, Smith said.
The 911 caller was an 11-year-old girl, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case by the Missoula County Attorney's office.
At the time she called 911, the caller said Staryal Johnston was "abusing" the victim. Dispatchers asked the girl to clarify how that was occurring, and she said he was "choking out" the woman.
When deputies arrived at the door of the home, Johnston allegedly said the victim had left the residence an hour earlier and he was unsure where she was.
However, a little girl came out on the porch and made eye contact with a deputy while shaking her head "no," the affidavit said. She also twice mouthed something similar to "do not let him back in here."
When deputies attempted to detain Johnston, he allegedly yelled at the girl to go inside, then pulled away from deputies and ran, the affidavit said. As he ran, his pants began to come down because he didn't have a belt on. He allegedly refused to comply when apprehended.
"The defendant was tased several times as he resisted arrest," the affidavit said.
The young girl was sobbing and screaming from the home that her mom wasn't breathing and that she needed help, the affidavit said. When deputies went inside the home, they found Danielle Johnston lying face down on the floor with her hands bound behind her back with a belt. There was also a black cord or lanyard that was tied around her neck as well.
A child's toy had been wound into the ligature around the woman's neck, apparently used as a windlass to tighten it.
"The ligature around Jane Doe’s neck was so tight that deputies could not initially remove it," the affidavit said. "Additionally, the hood of Jane Doe’s sweatshirt was pulled over her head and was tight over Doe’s face. Jane Doe was not breathing or moving when deputies encountered her."
Deputies were able to cut away the ligature and could hear what sounded like agonized breathing, the affidavit said. They cut away the sweatshirt around her face and rolled her onto her back to clear her airway. Deputies could not find a pulse, but emergency medical services arrived and transported her to St. Patrick Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Deputies spoke with the girl on the scene, who said she had pleaded with Staryal Johnston not to kill the woman, the affidavit said. She also pleaded with him to be allowed to go to school the next day after she tried to run away.
Johnston made his initial appearance in Missoula County Justice Court on Friday. His bail was set at $1 million.
"This involves Mr. Johnston committing a brutal murder of his partner with a ligature strangulation," deputy county attorney Brian Lowney told the judge. "Additionally, this crime was committed in front of his children and I worry how law enforcement would have come to be aware of this incident if it were not for the bravery of the 11-year-old child in the house."
A public defender said Johnston works at a trailer manufacturing company in Bonner.
“On behalf of Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic incident,” said Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott. “Please keep all those involved in your thoughts during this very difficult time.”