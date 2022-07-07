 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missoula area man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking

A Missoula man who admitted to dealing controlled substances was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday, followed by five years of supervised release, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

Jamie Scott Chandler, 48, of Alberton, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy presided over the case.

Charging documents stated that Chandler sold methamphetamine and heroin in the Missoula area from January 2019 to June 2021.

He was arrested last June in Missoula County on a state warrant. Officers searched Chandler’s backpack, which had heroin, meth, packaging materials and a large amount of cash. He admitted in an interview with law enforcement taht he had obtained the drugs and planned to sell the contents of his backpack.

The FBI Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force investigated the case. The group is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice program to limit violent crime, according to a press release.

