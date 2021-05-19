Missoula-area residents plead guilty to distributing meth in suspected trafficking ring

Three Missoula-area residents who are believed to be part of a large meth-trafficking ring pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Laura Jeanne Haacke, 46, of Missoula, Jennifer Renee Hawkes, 39, of Missoula, and Jason Dean Hager, 55, of Lolo, each pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth, according to a Wednesday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.

Haacke and Hawkes face a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release, the release said. Hager faces a mandatory minimum five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and four years of supervised release.

Haacke, Hawkes, Hager and a fourth co-defendant, Terry David Starrett, 53, allegedly conspired to distribute meth in Missoula from January 2018 through January 2021, according to court documents.

