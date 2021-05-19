Missoula-area residents plead guilty to distributing meth in suspected trafficking ring

Three Missoula-area residents who are believed to be part of a large meth-trafficking ring pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
Laura Jeanne Haacke, 46, of Missoula, Jennifer Renee Hawkes, 39, of Missoula, and Jason Dean Hager, 55, of Lolo, each pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth, according to a Wednesday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.
Haacke and Hawkes face a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release, the release said. Hager faces a mandatory minimum five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and four years of supervised release.
Haacke, Hawkes, Hager and a fourth co-defendant, Terry David Starrett, 53, allegedly conspired to distribute meth in Missoula from January 2018 through January 2021, according to court documents.
Officers learned through confidential informants Haacke had been storing meth for a distributor, and at one point had up to 40 pounds of the substance hidden in the floor at her house, the release said. When Haacke was interviewed by officials, she admitted to using meth and said in February 2019 she had about 80 pounds of the drug stored in her residence.
Eighty pounds of meth is equivalent to about 289,920 doses.
Hawkes allegedly supplied a person with about two ounces of meth in July 2019, according to court documents. Following the transaction, officials executed a search warrant and found an additional three pounds of the drug at his house.
Hager is accused of selling meth to an undercover informant three times in monitored transactions in December 2019, the release said. Agents learned a confidential informant had seen Hager with more than a pound of meth. Hager helped a co-defendant move multiple pounds of meth and kept some to use as his own supply.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, Missoula Police Department and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.
Hawkes and Hager were detained, while Haacke was released pending further proceedings, the release said. Sentencing was set for Dec. 16 for all defendants.