The National Weather Service predicts that snow will continue in the Missoula area through Monday morning, with three to six inches of accumulation expected in most of the region.
The winter weather advisory remains in place through 8 a.m. Monday for both the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys. Accumulations of up to eight inches of snow are possible in the Rattlesnake and Pattee Creek areas.
Lolo and Lookout passes are expected to see moderate to heavy snowfall, with the National Weather Service telling drivers to expect snow-covered roads and limited visibility through the end of the holiday weekend.