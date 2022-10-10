 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missoula-area state candidate questionnaires going digital

Primary election voting

Election official Theresa Noonan, right, helps Julie Stephenson deposit her ballot during voting in the primary election at the Missoula Senior Center on June 7.

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

With the 2022 Election Day a month away and absentee ballots going in the mail this week, the Missoulian will post an online collection of legislative candidate questionnaire responses this Friday.

Candidates who did not submit their responses or did not get included in the Oct. 9 printed edition of the 2022 Voter Guide are encouraged to resubmit for the digital version. The guide will include House Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 100; and Senate Districts 1, 4, 5, 8, 43, 48, 49, 50.

Information on statewide candidate races will also be available on the Missoulian.com website.  

All candidates whose responses have been received will be republished in their original versions. Those who would like to send a late response to the initial request or would like to receive instructions for completing the questionnaire should send an email to sydni.geisler@missoulian.com.

People are also reading…

The deadline for resubmission is noon Thursday, Oct. 13. Candidates should send completed questionnaires with photo portraits to sydni.geisler@missoulian.com. Due to the short timeframe, the Missoulian photo staff will not be able to schedule candidate portraits.

Tags

