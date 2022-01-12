 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missoula armed robbery leads to police chase; suspects arrested

Missoula police responded to an armed robbery on Tuesday evening that led to a chase between Bonner and Clinton and the arrest of two suspects. 

A green Chevy Silverado pickup was reported stolen from the Southgate Mall parking lot at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Missoula Police Department. Someone's purse with a handgun inside was in the vehicle at the time of the theft. 

A few minutes later, police responded to a reported theft at the Town Pump on North Reserve Street. The victim told officials the suspect had stolen about $100 worth of cigarettes. 

About an hour later at 6:22 p.m., officers responded to a third incident — an armed robbery in the alley east of the 300 block of North Higgins Avenue. The victim said they had been held at gunpoint as the suspects stole many personal items, the news release said. Both victims of the theft and robbery provided information indicating those crimes might have a connection to the stolen pickup at the mall. 

A short time later, Missoula County Sheriff's deputies located the pickup at the Bonner Town Pump. The suspects refused to stop for law enforcement and Missoula police, sheriff's deputies and Montana Highway Patrol troopers engaged in a chase. 

Authorities were able to disable the pickup near the Turah exit off I-90. Two adult men were taken into custody, the release said. The case has been referred to the Missoula County Attorney's Office for prosecution. The suspects' names have not been released yet. 

During the incident, a Missoula police K-9 vehicle was struck by an oncoming train traveling eastbound. No one was injured. 

