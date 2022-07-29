Missoula art director boosts sister-city partnership

Just as the Clark Fork River carves through downtown Missoula, the Neckar River winds its way through Neckargemünd, Germany, almost 5,000 miles away.

Topography is one of the many similarities the sister cities share, despite their geographic separation.

Udo Fluck, director of Arts Missoula GLOBAL, wants to raise awareness of those similarities and the benefits they can bring to the residents of each locale.

“When you look closely, there’s a lot of connections,” Fluck said.

Missoula and Neckargemünd have shared a sister-city relationship since 1993. The German city of 14,000 people was first mentioned in official documents in 988 A.D.

Fluck visited Neckargemünd in June to attend an international performance by the University of Montana Chamber Chorale. The concert, held in a historic church, was a “divine experience” for the German-born Fluck.

The architecture of the old church was replicated throughout the tiny, narrow streets of Neckargemünd, a medieval German city consisting of ancient wooden structures.

“It’s a beautiful city,” said Fluck.

Missoula is also celebrating its 40th anniversary as a sister city of Palmerston North, New Zealand, this year.

Fluck has seen numerous benefits from that sister-city relationship in the realms of culture, government and business.

“Cities can learn from each other,” said Fluck.

Palmerston North, for example, introduced Fluck to the use of opossum fur in products like gloves. The hollow material uses air inside the fur as a lightweight insulator. Fluck believes outdoor enthusiasts in Missoula could benefit from adopting this innovation from their sister city.

“You’re dealing with the same things no matter where you are these days,” said Fluck, listing shared issues in housing, transportation, sustainability and homelessness as common ground between the sister cities.

But to fully realize the benefits of the sister-city partnership, Fluck said more community members in each city need to be cognizant of the program.

When people get involved with their sister cities, Fluck said, “it just tickles your soul.”

Arts Missoula GLOBAL provides easy ways to get involved in the program through various cultural immersion activities.

Fluck said Germanfest in September is a great way for Missoulians to get better connected to Neckargemünd.

The free event takes place this year from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 4 in Caras Park with authentic German food and Bayern beer from Missoula’s oldest microbrewery. Traditional-style steins will be available for purchase. Germanfest also features an educational component.

“It’s just cool to share culture, traditions, customs and some really good food,” Fluck said.

Additional cultural opportunities in the area include New Zealand Days in the fall and the free World View Film Series at the Roxy Theater every second Monday from September to May.

Fluck said these local activities provide an international experience right in the heart of Missoula.

“Even though we’re tucked away in the Rocky Mountains,” said Fluck, "because of these kind of connections, sister-city connections and intercultural programs, activities, festivities, celebrations, you name it, the place actually is not so tucked away anymore."