Missoula Art Museum closes until April 7

The Missoula Art Museum has closed to the public, according to an announcement on Monday.

The nonprofit museum is shuttered through Monday, April 7. All MAM programs and events are canceled or postponed through Friday, May 1, until further notice.

"As a community organization and a communal space, we understand the vital importance of public health and protecting our community. Your safety and health are of greatest concern to us," said a note on the MAM website.

Their offices are also closed from March 17-23.

The MAM is joining a list of other prominent Missoula arts organizations that made similar announcements over the weekend. The Roxy Theater is closed at least until April 1. The Zootown Arts Community Center is shuttered for two weeks. Logjam Presents postponed all live events at the Wilma and the Top Hat for 30 days, and closed that restaurant for take-out orders only. The Radius Gallery will close to the general public until further notice, but staff will be in the gallery most days and it will remain open by appointment (and "fastidiously follow health protocols").

"MAM’s work to celebrate the art of our time and stimulate artistic creativity and innovation is more important now than ever before. We will resume our role of actively engaging audience with art and artists just as soon as we possibly can. In the meantime, we will continue to communicate with you and share our exhibitions and collections with you through email, social media, and our website," the email said.

