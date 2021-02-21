Missoula Art Museum's online auction raises $99K

The piece sold for $4,050 after starting at $1,400. Other well-known Montana artists also sold work for above $3,000, including Monte Dolack, Gordon McConnell and Lisa Autio. A metal sculpture by Russell Smith, a Missoula artist who died last March at age 79, also exceeded that mark. From outside Montana, Northwest Indigenous artist Lillian Pitt’s vase also sold for more than $3,000.

One non-visual art item — a personalized dance performance by Bare Bait Dance, Missoula’s contemporary modern dance company, sold for $750. (Viewers got to see an original BBD dance, performed in the MAM gallery, during the livestream.)

Going virtual

Putting on a virtual auction was a “far cry” from the format their staff has honed over the years, Millin said.

Last year’s auction was held in its traditional way in its usual home — the University Center Ballroom, on the first night of February, before the pandemic hit. It raised $130,000.

For that event, MAM moved the entire silent auction to a digital platform that opened to bids before the event itself.

Since last March, organizations around Missoula have shifted major events, like auctions and film festivals, to virtual formats that might be entirely new to them and their audiences.