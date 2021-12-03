Missoula art shrouded in sheets to shed light on HIV/AIDS impact to LGBTQ community

Art installations across downtown Missoula and in some galleries were effectively removed from sight this week to showcase the AIDS epidemic’s disproportionate impact on the LGBTQ community.

The demonstration, part of the international Day With(out) Art, shrouds works of art and replaces them with information about HIV and the AIDS epidemic. Approximately 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV and nearly 13% of them do not know it, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Historically, (the AIDS epidemic) has affected disproportionately, more than any other community, the LGBTQ+ community, and within that community it’s disproportionately affected the artists, whether they’re folks in theater or painters or writers,” said Andy Nelson, executive director of the Western Montana LGBTQ+ Community Center.

“Many queer artists have been lost over the last 40 years due to AIDS and many here in Missoula. Lots of folks have lost loved ones because of AIDS,” he continued.

The idea to bring the demonstration back to Missoula came from Devin Carpenter, who approached Nelson about collaborating with the center. Carpenter first learned about a Day Without Art while he was attending graduate school at Penn State and noticed the iconic lion paws outside of the library covered in cloth commemorating World AIDS Day about five years ago.

“The reason things were covered up was to recognize all the art that they never got to create because they had died while they were young. I just was really struck by that,” Carpenter said.

After connecting with Nelson, the pair contacted the Downtown Association to get the ball rolling with the Missoula Public Arts Committee, which ultimately approved which downtown installations could be covered.

“Cattin’ Around,” “Crossings” and “Returnings” were the three pieces shrouded in black cloth and secured with red ribbon in downtown Missoula, but other local arts organizations agreed to participate as well. The Montana Museum of Art and Culture, Missoula Art Museum, Missoula Children’s Theatre and the University of Montana selected installations to “remove” from view for the demonstration.

At Monday's city council meeting, Mayor John Engen read aloud a proclamation drafted by Carpenter to formally commemorate a Day Without Art on Dec. 1 in Missoula, the same date as World AIDS Day.

“Whereas the City of Missoula Public Art Committee will once again join Visual Aids in a Day With(out) Art by shrouding some public works of art throughout town in black sheets and red ribbons to bring attention and action to the ongoing global health crisis,” Engen read from the proclamation.

Carpenter had no idea that it would turn into something quite like this, he said.

"I certainly had no idea the mayor would get involved and issue a proclamation — that was a huge surprise and super exciting,” Carpenter said. “I sat down to write the proclamation and I was like ‘what the heck, I’m writing a proclamation.’ I never thought I would do that.”

The pieces of art were covered Monday through Friday. There was also a short documentary titled “Enduring Care” from Visual Aids, an arts organization that raises awareness of HIV and AIDS, that aired at the University Center at UM. The film showcased the experiences of lifetime survivors of HIV and AIDS.

The center was scheduled to host a First Friday event of archival images related to the HIV and AIDS epidemic in conjunction with Missoula’s Day With(out) Art.

Both Carpenter and Nelson said Missoula is a great fit for a Day With(out) Art.

“Missoula is such an artistic community and we love our artists. It was just the perfect place to hold this,” Nelson said. “Missoula is a very inclusive place.”

The Human Rights Campaign’s annual evaluation of how well municipalities across America support LGBTQ residents listed Missoula as a leader in Montana — with 99 points out of its 100-point scale — by analyzing non-discrimination laws, services and programs, law enforcement and other factors. In 2021, the organization evaluated 506 cities around the country, including eight in Montana.

Bozeman had the second-highest rating and garnered 80 points in the evaluation, followed by a tie between Whitefish and Helena with 58 points.

Nelson and Carpenter said the reception to the demonstration has been pretty positive and they plan to do it again next year.

“I think it’s just sparked a lot of thought, seeing something covered up that you kind of take for granted every day. You don’t really notice it, but when it’s different you notice,” Carpenter said.

He noted that recognizing the impacts of the HIV and AIDS epidemic while the COVID pandemic continues to impact the globe is a very poignant perspective.

“We still don’t have a cure for HIV and AIDS and there was a vaccine for COVID made in about a year. There’s a lot of weird dichotomies between the two,” Carpenter said. “I hope that we can learn from what happened in the '80s and '90s with HIV and AIDS and potentially not make some of the same mistakes with the current situation.”

