Missoula artist creates student-focused sculpture for Missoula International School

They selected Thompson as the artist due to his whimsical style and attention to detail.

“I thought that fit perfectly with the elementary school concept, so we thought his artistic talents and style matched up perfectly with the mission of the school,” Scott said.

“And Michelangelo wasn’t available,” joked Thompson.

Hoye gave directions to Scott as he operated heavy machinery to place the base of the sculpture. After the first attempt it appeared the cement wasn’t even. On the second attempt the base did not wobble when Thompson stood on it, but he second-guessed whether it was facing the correct direction.

“Worry, worry, worry,” Hoye said under his breath.

In the beginning stages, the sculpture started as sketches, but different ideas for small details came to him throughout the process. Ultimately though, he felt that he stayed true to the original direction.

"My problem is, I just let it get bigger all the time and kept adding stuff to it," Thompson said about making modifications to the project.