Missoula artist creates student-focused sculpture for Missoula International School

After completing one year in its new building, the Missoula International School is celebrating its mission and its future with a new sculpture by local carousel carver and artist John Thompson.
The sculpture's base, made of Texas limestone, consists of a stack of books and notebooks with a pencil. On top of the stack stand three children crafted out of Kansas limestone fence posts, representing the different stages of childhood from preschool through 8th grade. A backpack full of books will also be on display.
But the details etched throughout the structures of art work, math problems, a microscope and a towering stack of books tell a story of the students at the school as well as its mission.
“It’ll be fun for the kids to see it. I can’t wait to see their reaction and their response to it and then to have them help finish it,” said Julie Lennox, the head of the Missoula International School.
The four-piece limestone sculpture was installed in pieces on Wednesday morning right outside the school’s front door to come into its final form. It is estimated at a little over 6 feet tall and about 2,000 pounds.
Thompson and his studio partner, Adrian Hoye, poured more than 500 hours over the course of at least six months to complete the structure after Scott and Laura Bovard commissioned Thompson for the project.
They selected Thompson as the artist due to his whimsical style and attention to detail.
“I thought that fit perfectly with the elementary school concept, so we thought his artistic talents and style matched up perfectly with the mission of the school,” Scott said.
“And Michelangelo wasn’t available,” joked Thompson.
Hoye gave directions to Scott as he operated heavy machinery to place the base of the sculpture. After the first attempt it appeared the cement wasn’t even. On the second attempt the base did not wobble when Thompson stood on it, but he second-guessed whether it was facing the correct direction.
“Worry, worry, worry,” Hoye said under his breath.
In the beginning stages, the sculpture started as sketches, but different ideas for small details came to him throughout the process. Ultimately though, he felt that he stayed true to the original direction.
"My problem is, I just let it get bigger all the time and kept adding stuff to it," Thompson said about making modifications to the project.
The sculpture for the Missoula International School took him more time than almost anything he’s worked on — with the exception of the carousel and raising his own children, he said. He did most of the sculpting with hand tools, but used an air hammer and a grinding wheel for some portions.
The pandemic actually helped Thompson, in a way, by allowing plenty of time to be sequestered away in his studio.
Throughout the sculpting process, Thompson was very collaborative with the Bovards and Lennox and frequently sent them photos of his progress.
With all of his artwork, Thompson incorporates a ladybug for his wife, a cootie bug for his mother and a dung beetle for himself.
Growing up, Thompson’s mother would tell him and his siblings that if they get a chance, make a mark and live a good life.
“So I guess this is another mark,” Thompson said.