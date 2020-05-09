Missoula arts nonprofits tap PPP, other assistance as they weigh re-opening strategies

Arts nonprofits in Missoula are facing a variety of challenges and new questions following the shutdown from the COVID-19 pandemic.
As sections of the local economy reopen, these institutions have found a buoy through disaster assistance, grants and donations to keep their staff paid while they weigh their plans on if, how and when they can re-start portions of their programming.
“We still feel a great deal of love and support coming in from our community, and very appreciate of the understanding, receptive attitude of grantors and the way all these regional and statewide and local organizations are just going to work for all of us as a sector is fantastic,” said Laura Millin, executive director of the Missoula Art Museum.
The MAM was recently given the green light to reopen with limited capacity and other safety measures after keeping its doors closed to the public for more than a month. In the interim, it applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan to keep staff employed — adapting for online-only offerings like virtual artist talks and planning future exhibitions and looking to other resources as they find them.
Beyond PPP, more assistance for the field is available. The National Endowments for the Humanities and Arts have or will be soon distributing grant money marked for Montana organizations. The state’s $1.25 billion in relief funding from the federal government may have some money targeted specifically for nonprofits and businesses hurt by the downturn in tourism.
The MAM is rare in that it can reopen soon. Others, which are performing arts organizations or rely more heavily on classes and in-person activities, are using the PPP money to stay afloat and examine their options or design new programs.
MCT Inc., one of the largest arts groups in Missoula, has brought many of its 200-plus employees back to work, or in some cases, remote work, with a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program.
As a performing arts organization, its programs such plays for adults and children, classes and touring instructors visiting schools and military bases, are uniquely affected by the likely long-lasting requirements on social distancing.
For that reason, Michael McGill, MCT’s executive director, said he’s grateful for PPP and the time it has bought them, but another round of government assistance may be required for groups like his.
“Over that eight-week period, we’re not going to open,” he said. With no income and no ability to reopen, “What happens then?” he asked.
In the interim, they’re looking at ways they could potentially hold summer camps or make “virtual” trips to bases. The staff is working on creative solutions, and in some cases pivoting to different work: the costume shop is now making fabric masks for Pintler Medical Group.
Similarly, the Missoula Symphony Association received a PPP loan and, like many groups, benefited from the Missoula Gives campaign through the Missoula Community Foundation.
“You have to remain positive as you can throughout this, and our community certainly wants arts organizations to survive,” said Jo May Salonen, the executive director. They may just be “surviving a little differently in the next year or so.”
They face different hurdles, even among performing arts groups. During the 2019-2020 season, they brought in finalists for the artistic director post left open after the departure of Darko Butorac. The final candidate, Zoe Zenodi, was scheduled to come interview and perform at an April concert that was postponed. They’d still like to bring her to Missoula to perform. With the PPP money, they’re able to keep their staff on the rolls and planning for options in the next year — their next public performance could be Symphony in the Park in August if conditions allow.
Future guidelines on social distancing in audiences and on stage with the orchestra also come into play as they look at a 2020-21 season.
Audience sizes and distancing are a factor for the Roxy Theater. It received a PPP loan to pay its staff and is examining the what and how of re-opening. The governor’s most recent guidelines allow for theaters to reopen at 50 percent capacity and six feet of space between groups, along with a list of sanitary and health guidelines. Executive director Mike Steinberg said that may not be financially viable, as the nonprofit relies on sold-out crowds for indie movies like “Little Women.” He also noted that studios won’t be releasing films on a regular schedule until major markets reopen, so the theater wouldn’t have new movies until then.
***
The Clay Studio of Missoula has also been closed to the public since March. A PPP loan has allowed them to keep staff on payroll. Behind the scenes, they’ve been shifting their annual Potsketch fundraiser to an online format instead of an in-person auction at University of Montana. They’re applying for grants as they learn about them, said executive director Shalene Valenzuela. Like many nonprofits, their staff is lean and doesn’t include a professional grant writer.
They canceled their spring classes and are evaluating ways they could offer classes in the summer. Measures would include social distancing, smaller class sizes, redesigned layouts, or more “workshop”-style sessions.
“For those organizations that provide hands-on, in-person experiences, it’s going to be a huge impact for quite some time [on] the way we’re able to serve our mission and also financially sustain ourselves, because a lot of our paid programs are what kind of keep the doors open in addition to charitable contributions,” she said.
***
More money is and will become available through the CARES Act. The National Endowment for the Humanities will disperse $410,000 to Montana nonprofit cultural institutions.
The NEH money is being distributed by Humanities Montana. Kim Anderson, the director of programs and grants, said they’re limiting their amount per organization to $5,000 and will distribute it in multiple rounds to avoid the rush-and-deplete cycle that has occurred with other assistance programs. She said the applicants so far range from large statewide organizations to tiny museums that are only open half the year.
They hope that the sum can help organizations stay open for a few more months and that Congress approves more funding. Their website, humanitiesmontana.org, also lists other sources for relief for arts and humanities groups.
The National Endowment for the Arts has more funding, about $424,000, that will be divvied up by the Montana Arts Council.
A committee is developing criteria for the money, which will be distributed to both organizations and individual artists, according to Kristin Han Burgoyne, the deputy and grants director. They’re working with Humanities Montana, the Montana Nonprofit Association and Western States Arts Federation.
For more information, go to art.mt.gov.
***
The new Zootown Arts Community Center brought its staff to work (mostly remotely) with a PPP loan. They’ve been rapidly looking at what programming they can offer while keeping their doors physically shut at their new building on West Main Street. Staff members have been developing online or distance programs and learning new skills in the process.
Executive director Kia Liszak said they’re applying for CARES funds and will look at “anything that we can find that relates to our organization at this time, because it’s going to be a long haul for arts organizations.”
“Even when you look at best-case scenarios, all the arts organizations that do anything like events and classes, we can anticipate a 50-percent loss over the next six months at least,” she said.
They’re examining one big feature of their programming: their line-up of 20 summer camps, and how they could safely put them on with social distancing and increased health standards. Questions vary from class size and space to other practicalities. For instance, can a kid at a rock band camp sing with a mask on?
There are so many uncertainties, she said, but they need to keep designing new offerings and pivoting as needed.
“We have to plan and then have a back-up plan,” she said.
