Missoula arts nonprofits tap PPP, other assistance as they weigh re-opening strategies

Similarly, the Missoula Symphony Association received a PPP loan and, like many groups, benefited from the Missoula Gives campaign through the Missoula Community Foundation.

“You have to remain positive as you can throughout this, and our community certainly wants arts organizations to survive,” said Jo May Salonen, the executive director. They may just be “surviving a little differently in the next year or so.”

They face different hurdles, even among performing arts groups. During the 2019-2020 season, they brought in finalists for the artistic director post left open after the departure of Darko Butorac. The final candidate, Zoe Zenodi, was scheduled to come interview and perform at an April concert that was postponed. They’d still like to bring her to Missoula to perform. With the PPP money, they’re able to keep their staff on the rolls and planning for options in the next year — their next public performance could be Symphony in the Park in August if conditions allow.

Future guidelines on social distancing in audiences and on stage with the orchestra also come into play as they look at a 2020-21 season.