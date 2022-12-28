Missoula assisted living residents expect $2,000 rent hike

At the beginning of December, Missoula resident Robin Thompson received a letter informing her the rent at her sister-in-law’s assisted living facility was due to increase by almost $2,000 on Jan. 1.

Thompson chose Auberge at Missoula Valley four years ago because of the round-the-clock nursing personnel available there. But with rent increasing to almost $7,000 per month at the assisted living facility, the Thompsons are scrambling to find a new home for Thompson’s 93-year-old sister-in-law who uses a wheelchair.

“We were shocked,” Thompson said. “Merry Christmas, huh?”

The letter from Auberge, owned by Texas-based Frontier Management, attributes the rent hike to rising costs in the elder care industry. The cost to pay health aids rose 12.5% in the past year, the letter states, along with increases in insurance prices, food, supplies, utilities and other expenses.

“This increase is necessary in order for us to maintain the quality care and services that you have come to enjoy and expect from Auberge at Missoula Valley,” the letter reads.

But with social security Cost of Living Adjustments only increasing about $70 a month, residents like Thompson’s sister-in-law feel unprepared to meet the rising cost of rent.

“It’s awful,” Thompson reiterated. “It’s devastating really.”

The Thompson family’s struggle takes place against a backdrop of challenges facing the elder care system writ large.

“Even before COVID it was a really broken system,” said Lisa Sheppard, CEO of Missoula Aging Services. “Now it’s worse.”

Sheppard said elder care across Montana is hobbled by insufficient funding and co-occurring crises in the workforce, housing and childcare.

“It’s like the perfect storm,” she said.

A growing retirement population further exacerbates the issues, and in and around Missoula, that’s only going to get worse. A quarter of Missoula County residents are over age 60, according to Missoula Aging Services. In Ravalli County, that figure jumps to 37%.

“We’ve got a whole lot of people getting older all at the same time,” Sheppard said.

Meanwhile, expenses across the board are increasing, both for older people and those who care for them. At assisted living facilities, which struggle particularly with staffing, “costs have just gone up and up and up,” said Sheppard.

But older adults in facilities like Auberge only account for 5% of the 65-and-over population nationwide.

Closures and rent hikes have been occurring with alarming frequency throughout the assisted living facility landscape, Sheppard observed.

“For those people, it’s absolutely devastating,” she said.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of American seniors use what Sheppard refers to as the home-and-community care system, comprised of family members and in-home caretakers.

Inflation plagues those service providers as well as senior facilities, but the safety net in the home and community care system is weaker than that for facilities — and in some cases, nonexistent. The problem, Sheppard explained, is the relative invisibility of seniors involved in the home and community care system.

In order to address the failures of the broken system, she said, it’s crucial to look at the variety of senior care options available. Facilities and in-home caregivers alike need support to take care of the ever-enlarging senior population.

“This is not a Montana issue,” Sheppard pointed out, but certain facets of Montana’s elder care system stand out.

For instance, a statewide provider rate study released in July pointed out current state rates for senior and long-term care need to increase 27% to provide quality care. Going into the upcoming legislative session, Sheppard hopes Montana’s representatives will factor increased rates into their priorities, along with other recommendations from the July report.

On an individual level, Sheppard added, people should plan for their old age, educate themselves about care options and advocate for quality service. But she stressed only a system-wide approach, not an individual effort, will be able to remedy situations like the rent hike at Auberge.

The entire elder care network “is having a devastating effect on individuals, it is having a devastating effect on families, it is having a devastating effect on businesses,” Sheppard said.