Missoula Attorney Monica Tranel is the newest candidate to seek the District 4 Public Service Commission seat.
Tranel has specialized in regulatory issues before the PSC for nearly 20 years. She also was a staff attorney for the PSC from 2001 to 2005, and worked for the Office of Consumer Counsel from 2014 to 2016. Her experiences before the current board prompted Tranel to seek the office, representing Missoula, Ravalli, Granite, Powell, Lincoln, Sanders and Mineral counties.
Tranel said she wants to make Montana an energy leader, and notes that clients in her private practice often are ranchers who want to invest in solar and wind farms for large-scale energy generation, and have been stymied by the commission. In particular, she said commissioners repeat inaccurate information on climate change and renewable energy, and they support the entrenched utilities that are contributing to global warming.
“Last summer at a hearing in front of the commission, (commissioners) said wind turbines fly off for over a mile and kill people and cause cancer,” Tranel said. “They said the climate is getting colder. The science is clear, and that’s not acceptable in our elected officials. They need someone on the other side of the table saying that’s false.”
The PSC regulates the rates and services for private or investor-owned electric, natural gas, water, wastewater and the telecommunication industries. In Tranel’s opinion, the current commission is putting the large utilities’ interests before that of the customers. Montanans are losing out on “hundreds of millions of dollars in new investments because we have commissioners who refuse to follow the law,” she added.
“They say they don’t like the statutes and will not follow them, and don’t believe in science,” Tranel said. “Democracy depends on elected officials who believe in science and will follow the law.”
Tranel was raised on a ranch in eastern Montana, and graduated from Gonzaga University, followed by Rutgers University School of Law. She competed in two Olympic Games as a rower, and won five world championship rowing medals.
You have free articles remaining.
Tranel noted that only two female commissioners have been elected to the PSC, and a Democrat hasn’t been on the board since 2008.
“I’m really excited to bring the voice of change and professionalism to the commission,” Tranel said. “This is the issue of our time. It’s not just what I believe but what the science shows. We need to hold the entrenched companies accountable, and have to stand up to the power companies.
“We have to make this happen now, in a big way. We can’t wait any more. There is an urgency to this.”
The other District 4 candidates include fellow Democrats Brett Rosenberg and Daniel Carlino, and Republicans Webb Scott Brown and Will Deschamps.
Currently, Bob Lake represents the district, but the two-term Republican is prohibited by law from running a third time. Along with Lake, Commissioner Roger Koopman in District 3, which generally includes southwest Montana, can’t run again due to term limits. The District 2 candidate, Tony O’Donnell, is expected to seek a second term representing southeast Montana, including Billings.
Districts 1 and 5 are not part of the 2020 election cycle.
Candidates can’t officially file for office until Jan. 9, and the deadline to declare is March 9. A primary is set for June 2, with the general election on Nov. 3.