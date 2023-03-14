A person was found dead off the shoulder of I-90 near Bonner on Sunday afternoon, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
The person was found near mile marker 109, a press release stated. The person was brought to the medical examiner's office in Missoula.
"Due to the exposure to extreme weather elements, cause of death and identification is unknown at this time," the release stated.
The sheriff's office and the Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the death.
Zoë Buchli is the criminal justice reporter for the Missoulian.
Zoë Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
