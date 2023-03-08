Missoula police are asking Missoulians for help locating a 68-year-old man.
Terry L. Stahl was last seen at the Poverello Center on West Broadway Street on Feb. 3, according to a press release. He was reported missing by family a month later on March 4 after no one heard from him.
Anyone with information on this case should contact Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker at 406-552-6284.
Zoë Buchli is the criminal justice reporter for the Missoulian.
Zoë Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
