Missoula authorizes mayor to sign for $1.2 million grant

In 2018, the last time the city surveyed Clark Fork River users, more than 20,000 people floated the waterway throughout the summer.

Those river users are about to see major improvements to the city’s natural amenity, thanks to a $1.2 million federal grant authorized by a city committee Wednesday.

The Climate, Conservation and Parks Committee voted unanimously to authorize the mayor to sign for the federal grant provided by the Biden Administration through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Securing the grant required collaboration between the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and the Missoula Downtown Foundation.

“I really want to commend the collaboration of the entities that are behind this,” said Ward 2 council member Mirtha Becerra during the Wednesday meeting.

Becerra and her colleagues celebrated the grant Wednesday as city Ecosystems Services Superintendent Morgan Valliant went over the details of the project funded by the ARPA money.

A major component will be a new river access near Caras Park, complete with a viewing platform, retaining walls, new steps and an Americans with Disabilities Act-approved path to the river.

Valliant explained the improvements are largely aimed at increasing river accessibility for all Missoulians. He said the city recognizes many users are currently prevented from getting to the Clark Fork by the rocky slope that sits above Brennan’s Wave.

“It will really connect the park to the river,” said Valliant.

He said “massive amounts of restoration” will also take place on the riverbank as part of the project.

Along with the $1.2 million in federal funds, the project will also receive a $305,076 match in local funds. The Montana Downtown Association has pledged about half of the matching funds, and city parks plan to contribute to the match as well. Valliant said the city can utilize funding from the 2018 Open Space bond to round out the matching funds if necessary.

“This project really got a shot in the arm with the passage of the 2018 Open Space bond,” Valliant noted.

He said broader plans for a system of river access points and restoration over a mile of the river corridor are reaching their 90% design phase, and those plans are expected to be available for the public to view in the next month.

“I think this project is awesome and I’m so excited to see it moving forward,” said Ward 4 council member Mike Nugent.