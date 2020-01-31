Missoula awarded $3M for affordable housing

The Montana Department of Commerce announced Friday that four affordable housing developers representing four Montana communities will share more than $4.5 million of federal funding through the Housing Trust Fund and HOME Investment Partnerships Program with $3 million going to projects in Missoula.

The Missoula Housing Authority is getting $2.5 million for the construction of 130 affordable rental homes, including 30 permanent supportive homes for households experiencing homelessness. Homeword is getting a $500,000 HOME Investment Partnership for the construction of 72 affordable rental homes. Together those projects are called the Trinity Apartments.

In a news release Friday, the Department of Commerce also said the following about the awards, which will support a total of 294 affordable homes:

The money will be used to support the construction, rehabilitation and preservation of affordable rental homes in Montana.