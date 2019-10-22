A downtown Missoula bank has been recognized as one of only eight buildings in the entire world to get a prestigious environmental award for energy efficiency and sustainability, including a design and lighting system that uses 75% less energy than a comparable office building. Meanwhile, just down the street, St. Patrick Hospital used a state funding program to drastically decrease its electricity usage.
Stockman Bank, located on the corner of Orange and Broadway, was recently given the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v4 Platinum certification. It’s the first in the state, the second of its kind in the U.S., and the eighth award worldwide.
“This certification reflects Stockman’s commitment to sustainability and supporting Missoula,” said Stockman Bank Missoula market president Bob Burns. “Designing this environmentally-friendly branch is one more way we can help make Montana the best place to call home.”
Designed by CTA Architects Engineers, the six-story, 68,000-square-foot building features 70% recycled material in its steel construction, a cutting-edge heating and cooling system, a rooftop garden, a rainwater harvesting system that supplies toilet flushing and irrigation, and 150 solar panels that supply 11% of the building’s energy. Architects originally planned for it to be the "greenest" new commercial building in Montana.
It also has a regenerative braking system on the elevators, meaning electricity is produced in descent to offset power consumed in ascent. The building was designed to be less tall than a comparable six-story building to reduce heating and cooling expenses, which saved 10% in building materials and $350,000 in construction costs.
When the bank was built starting in 2015, the old Salvation Army building and other structures were deconstructed and the materials were reused rather than sent to the landfill. Workers salvaged 88% of building materials. Burns said a house in the St. Ignatius area was built using much of the material and some of the metal was repurposed for Missoula Marathon medals.
“Those are just some of the stories I know of,” he said. Burns said LEED is the most widely-recognized green building rating system in the world, and Stockman’s award falls under the “core and shell” rating system.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the U.S. Green Building Council, one of the goals of the LEED v4 rating is to reduce global warming, and many of the points for a Platinum certification are distributed to reward climate change mitigation strategies, such as reducing emissions and cutting fuel consumption from building construction and maintenance.
Just a short distance down Broadway, St. Patrick Hospital recently took advantage of a $15,000 grant from the Montana Department of Commerce to identify energy efficiency savings and reduce operating costs.
Using the money, the hospital identified a number of ways it could use less electricity.
“As a result of the State of Montana’s energy grant and audit, Providence St. Patrick Hospital was able to identify and implement a myriad of small changes that resulted in annual electricity savings of over $100,000 year-to-date in 2019,” said Tim Chopp, facility manager for the hospital.
The grant program is one year old and comes from the Montana Facility Finance Authority. Eligible applicants for the grant program include nonprofit organizations such as hospitals, senior living facilities, group homes, prerelease facilities and clinics.
"Currently, the Montana Facility Finance Authority has more than $500,000 to grant for the EEP program," said MFFA executive director Adam Gill. "That gives us an opportunity to provide over 30 grants to rural health clinics and hospitals across the state, helping them increase energy efficiency and save money."
For more information about the Energy Efficiency Program, visit online at https://mtfacilityfinance.com/Programs/EnergyEfficiencyProgram.