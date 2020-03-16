Missoula bars and restaurants grapple with forced coronavirus closure

All Missoula County bars, brewery tasting rooms, casinos and restaurants were ordered to close for one week starting Tuesday morning in an effort to suppress the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced Monday afternoon. The order left many local businesses wondering how to pay bills, with multiple restaurants and cafes saying they would likely need to lay off employees.
Many local restaurants and cafes in Missoula had already begun to shift to takeout-only service, which is still allowed under the order, ahead of the official mandate from the Missoula City-County Health Department, with announcements on social media asking for people to be understanding of the need to avoid gatherings.
Burns Street Bistro was one of the restaurants already moving to end dine-in services before the order was issued. Co-owner Jason McMackin, who had already begun serving takeout-only before the notice was issued, said business was being severely impacted and he would likely need to lay people off.
When asked why he was taking steps to close the dining hall ahead of any formal order, he said it was the right thing to do in the face of the public health emergency.
“The lack of guidance from any government level … I’m just trying to mitigate any contact between the staff and customers, for the customers’ sake. Ethics, in short,” he said.
With business down so much, he said it was only a question of whether he would need to lay people off on Monday or wait until Tuesday, as he said sales were probably down 80%.
Shortly after the local Health Department issued the order, which called for closures from 8 a.m. this Tuesday until 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, County Health Officer Ellen Leahy held a press conference to explain the decision. She said the order stems from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation to limit gatherings to no more than 50 people, and that the weeklong closure would serve as a trial run, which could be extended.
Despite Missoula County having only two positive cases of people infected with the COVID-19 virus, Leahy said it was important to get ahead of the spread, rather than waiting for it to become more widespread.
“It’s not the number of cases that’s the trigger for the closure,” she said. “It’s the presence of the virus in the county. We know there are a lot of cases that could be associated with just one visible case. They might not know they have it, so we need to push down firmly on social gatherings.”
One of the cases in Missoula County was confirmed late Saturday to be Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian, who was believed to have contracted the virus at the Board of Regents meeting on March 5 and 6. His positive case triggered around 110 people who attended the meeting from across the state to be asked to self-quarantine.
If Missoula has a canary in the coal mine to let people know when danger is afoot, it may be whether the Oxford Saloon is open. Notorious for never closing its 24-hour operation on the corner of Pine and Higgins, the Ox is among the dozens of businesses forced to close Tuesday.
Tyler Omyer, the bar manager at the Oxford, said he had not yet heard the news from the Health Department while working his shift Monday afternoon. But according to the tavern’s website, there are no keys for the building because it never closes.
“We were closed for about 15 hours a few months ago when our fire suppression system went off and we had to do a deep clean, but other than that it’s probably been since the ‘80s,” Omyer said. “It’s definitely going to affect us, but I’m sure we’ll have someone here doing takeout. I’m sure we won’t shut the doors completely.”
Cafes were feeling the pinch as well, with Black Coffee Roasting Company and Break Espresso both reporting sales had been down significantly. Black Coffee was also impacted by the University of Montana’s decision to move classes online, as co-owner Jim Chapman said a drop in wholesale orders from the university was cutting into the bottom line as well.
“What we are looking for as small business owners is bigger-picture guidance on what resources are available to us and our employees, and how to navigate the finances of what’s happening right now,” Chapman said. “I’d like to see more input from the national and state levels on how to deal with the economic blow, and how they plan to deal with the really challenging economic setting this is creating.”
While the forced closure of dine-in restaurants and bars was likely to have a staggering impact on those businesses, Leahy said the Health Department was hoping the one week trial would allow her to gauge the feasibility of continuing or altering the closure while allowing more time for additional COVID-19 diagnosis tests to be performed.
Leahy said she hoped to get feedback from affected businesses, and that staff had informed her the calls were pouring in shortly after the order was issued, though she hadn’t spoken to anyone yet.
When asked about whether a dedicated customer window was required for restaurants looking to keep takeout services open, or if customers could come into restaurants for pick-up, Leahy said she understood different businesses had different abilities to comply with specific orders depending on their facilities, but the most important thing was to prevent anyone from gathering inside while waiting for orders.
Jon Peragine, who owns the Union Club, said he was worried there would be businesses which didn’t hear about the mandate to close, as he had only heard it through the grapevine, not from officials.
“I understand the urgency but they haven’t spread the word in a cohesive manner, like I wouldn’t know if someone in the building hadn’t told me, and we’d be open for business tomorrow morning,” he said. “There’s not enough time to have staff get on unemployment, so I’ve got to be finding creative ways to keep our employees working, for them to keep making money. I had a feeling it was coming after seeing Butte did a similar thing. But I wasn’t sure it was coming today.”
While he said the Union as an institution would be able to weather the storm of lost business, he said the employees at his and all other Missoula small businesses were top of mind as the pandemic begins to have a direct impact on the city.
According to the Health Department’s announcement of the forced closures, institutional services, such as nursing homes, university dining, or hospitals would not be affected by the order.
Reporter Patrick Reilly contributed to this story.