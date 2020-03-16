Missoula bars and restaurants grapple with forced coronavirus closure

If Missoula has a canary in the coal mine to let people know when danger is afoot, it may be whether the Oxford Saloon is open. Notorious for never closing its 24-hour operation on the corner of Pine and Higgins, the Ox is among the dozens of businesses forced to close Tuesday.

Tyler Omyer, the bar manager at the Oxford, said he had not yet heard the news from the Health Department while working his shift Monday afternoon. But according to the tavern’s website, there are no keys for the building because it never closes.

“We were closed for about 15 hours a few months ago when our fire suppression system went off and we had to do a deep clean, but other than that it’s probably been since the ‘80s,” Omyer said. “It’s definitely going to affect us, but I’m sure we’ll have someone here doing takeout. I’m sure we won’t shut the doors completely.”

Cafes were feeling the pinch as well, with Black Coffee Roasting Company and Break Espresso both reporting sales had been down significantly. Black Coffee was also impacted by the University of Montana’s decision to move classes online, as co-owner Jim Chapman said a drop in wholesale orders from the university was cutting into the bottom line as well.