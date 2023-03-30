The Missoula-based outdoor clothing brand Youer is taking steps to make its dreams a reality after learning how to roll with the punches it's been dealt over the last few years.

Over the past few months, the brand’s team of two grew to five in order to do more production and assembly in-house. For Youer’s latest spring drop, they finished making their best-selling crop tops ahead of schedule and are now working on sewing new long-sleeved shirts while waiting for other products fabricated in California to arrive at the Missoula warehouse.

“It’s been very cool to just go down and touch product and problem-solve immediately,” said Youer’s chief-everything-officer Mallory Ottariano, who started her first clothing brand on a $100 sewing machine years ago. “It’s been fun to just have a vibrant team and to have co-workers.”

Youer is an outdoor apparel brand that uses original, colorful designs and patterns displayed on skorts, pants, leggings, hoodies, dresses, shirts and other accessories using sustainable materials made in the U.S. This month, Ottariano released Youer’s first ever pullover jacket that is vintage-inspired.

Like many businesses, Youer took a blow during the pandemic due to supply-chain issues and mismanagement of materials from outside manufacturers. That left her without clothes to sell for nearly seven months, which sparked the idea to create a local factory she dubbed the “Youniverse.”

In fall 2021, Ottariano launched a month-long crowdfunding campaign modeled after Community Supported Agriculture to build a factory and create her clothes in-house. Over the course of the campaign, Youer’s supporters met the $100,000 goal.

But securing a property for a full-blown factory posed its own set of challenges in a cut-throat and inflated real estate market. Despite those hurdles, Ottariano improvised and moved into a larger, leased warehouse space to grow her brand while still searching for the perfect home for the Youniverse.

“What surprised me — which probably shouldn’t surprise me — is that of course this did not take the trajectory I had thought it would or had planned that it would,” Ottariano said. “Planning is kind of important, but also we threw so much of it out the window.”

Although it wasn’t what she had originally envisioned, the new warehouse has allowed Youer to grow in new ways. One of the newest additions to the team is Sarah Cabral, who recently moved from Seattle to join Youer as a designer.

“I love working for Youer,” Cabral said. “It keeps us busy so I’m never bored. I’m doing patterns, sewing and just a mix of all the design things that you can do. I’m not stuck in one place.”

Vicky McCarthy and Nat Stockmann also joined the team within the last month as sewers. McCarthy had known Ottariano for years through mutual friends, and Stockmann applied for the job listing on Craigslist while looking for a sewing job in Missoula.

“I like the sustainability aspect of it,” Stockmann said, who hadn’t heard of the brand before applying for the job. “It’s been really fun. I’ve already learned a lot.”

Because this is Youer’s first crack at making products in-house, they are collecting data to create production timelines in hopes to make more items locally. Eventually, Ottariano hopes to expand their capacity and bring in new equipment to manufacture more technical garments in their product line.

Since moving to the new warehouse on Expressway, Ottariano has focused on building community by inviting people into the space for ski movie nights, warehouse sales and more events to come.

“At this point our Youer community is pretty vast and it’s fun to connect people to each other,” Ottariano said. “Now we can do that in other ways and share our space with people.”