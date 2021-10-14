Missoula-based tech firm ClassPass acquired; will keep downtown office

ClassPass, a tech firm with a large headquarters office in downtown Missoula, has been acquired by Mindbody, another wellness-focused tech company.

ClassPass was founded in 2013 and offers subscription-based access to fitness centers and wellness experiences. Using an app, customers can pay a flat fee and get access to gyms or yoga studios around the world. The company built a large office in the First Interstate Bank building in downtown Missoula and employed scores of workers but the pandemic shuttered many of ClassPass' operations in 2020. People simply weren't going to gyms or studios.

Now however, the leaders of both companies say there's a rebound happening in the health and wellness industry.

"Mindbody’s intent to acquire ClassPass comes on the heels of recent research and data from both companies that proves consumers are getting back to in-person wellness experiences as studios reopen," a press release from Mindbody states. " Several markets that have fully reopened are seeing bookings on the Mindbody platform rebounding to pre-COVID levels and ClassPass consumer usage is at 110% of pre-COVID usage for subscribers who have gone back to class."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mandy Menaker, the head of public relations for ClassPass, confirmed that the company will keep its Missoula office and will continue to operate its app and website.