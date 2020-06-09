Missoula bike shops hit by "double whammy" of increased demand, zero supply

Missoula bicycle shops are cranking through the coronavirus pandemic as demand for new bikes and repairs soar. But with supply chains in a knot, some shops are at risk of running out of key inventory.
Part of a nationwide trend of people opting for bikes over densely packed mass transit, or simply as a means of socially distanced exercise, shop owners around town said they were seeing their busy season turn into their busiest season.
At Missoula Bicycle Works, owner Alex Gallego said while he has certainly seen an increase in people biking on Missoula’s streets and trails, he thinks part of the huge increase in maintenance and repairs is due to factory closures interrupting supply chains that keep new bikes on his shop floor.
“We’ve got maybe a fifth to a sixth of our normal stock, so we’ve got no new bikes to sell people, which means the only option is to get the one they’ve got repaired,” he said. “There’s a hundred parts to each part of the bike, and if one part is not available, the whole bike is not available.”
Gallego said the supply chains were starting to affect not just bikes, but helmets, locks and other accessories as well. But fortunately for him and his employees, the increased maintenance calls have kept everyone busy even if his supply drops off.
“We’re definitely staying busy and keeping folks employed,” he said. “That’s my primary focus: keeping my people employed and taken care of.”
His team is starting to catch up on a backlog of repairs, with wait times now just over a week, down from about a two-week delay at the peak of the typical spring busy season.
The normally packed floor at Open Road Bicycles is also unusually empty. Co-owner John Wood said he typically has 150 bikes on display and 50 more packed in a shed. On Tuesday, he had 10 bikes total, he said.
“It’s just been a double whammy of increased demand and nonexistent supply,” he said. “Our suppliers are totally out, so we can’t reorder bikes, and now it’s getting to be things that are as basic as tires and inner tubes. We’re running out real soon, which is eventually going to impact our services.”
Wood estimated he had about a two week supply of common inner tube sizes before he was totally out, unless suppliers came back online soon. He said that nowadays, pretty much all the bike parts he uses are made in China, and the interrupted supply chain was showcasing the downsides of having all of the essential components made in one place.
Peter Kern, the owner of the Bicycle Hangar, was able to get a bit ahead of the curve, thanks to a close partnership with his suppliers, as well as a tendency to over stock even in normal times.
After getting a warning from his supplier of Giant brand bikes that they were predicting an interruption, he decided to gamble and order far more bikes than he typically would.
The gamble paid off, he said, with a showroom floor that is still fairly full, 150 bikes packed in boxes, and an expected shipment of 55 more bikes arriving on Tuesday afternoon.
"My dad owned the shop for 30 years and worked through shortages, so I got good advice from him, and actually had an in-person meeting with my dealers and the president of Giant's U.S. operations, who basically said 'We're not going to have bikes.'"
Once people began receiving their $1,200 federal stimulus checks, Kern said he didn't think it was a coincidence that the Giant model that happened to cost $1,200 began flying off the shelves.
For a while, Kern said he had limited the shop to one customer allowed in at a time. That led to a few instances where there were 30 people waiting out in the parking lot. But despite the unusual circumstances, he said he was grateful for everyone's patience and understanding.
"I mean, I guess they had to be patient because if they went looking elsewhere, it was a no. Here, it was yes, but wait a week," he joked. "We definitely had to struggle through some growing pains, but business is definitely good."
This spring marked the Bicycle Hangar's 40th year in Missoula, an occasion Kern had hoped to celebrate with a big party. But that will have to wait, likely until next year, he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.