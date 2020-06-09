Missoula bike shops hit by "double whammy" of increased demand, zero supply

After getting a warning from his supplier of Giant brand bikes that they were predicting an interruption, he decided to gamble and order far more bikes than he typically would.

The gamble paid off, he said, with a showroom floor that is still fairly full, 150 bikes packed in boxes, and an expected shipment of 55 more bikes arriving on Tuesday afternoon.

"My dad owned the shop for 30 years and worked through shortages, so I got good advice from him, and actually had an in-person meeting with my dealers and the president of Giant's U.S. operations, who basically said 'We're not going to have bikes.'"

Once people began receiving their $1,200 federal stimulus checks, Kern said he didn't think it was a coincidence that the Giant model that happened to cost $1,200 began flying off the shelves.

For a while, Kern said he had limited the shop to one customer allowed in at a time. That led to a few instances where there were 30 people waiting out in the parking lot. But despite the unusual circumstances, he said he was grateful for everyone's patience and understanding.