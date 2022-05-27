Missoula BIPOC outdoors group separates from city

Here Montana is splitting up from the city after about two and a half years as a city Parks and Recreation Department program.

The organization facilitates outdoor recreation opportunities for the local BIPOC — Black/Indigenous/people of color — community. Leaders of the group met Thursday with the Missoula Department of Parks and Recreation to envision a partnership between the newly independent organization and the city.

“I think it’s in a better place now,” said Alex Kim, who founded Here Montana in 2019.

He and others in the Here Montana community opted to transform into a social enterprise earlier this month. Under the new arrangement, the city of Missoula serves as a partner to Here Montana, which is its own limited liability company.

“It’s an exciting step,” said Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler, noting this isn’t the first time a city program has gone on to become an independent organization.

“I’m super excited for Alex,” she said. “I’m extremely excited for participants in Here Montana and the BIPOC community.”

Despite the mutual enthusiasm, Kim said there were a series of frustrating “communication mishaps” that led to Here Montana’s split with the city.

“The city doesn’t have the infrastructure to support something like this,” he said, "so realistically the best place for this program is to be its own independent entity where it can have freedom of funding, freedom of programming and freedom of making its own decisions."

Kim said he had to work four other jobs while running the program part-time under Parks and Recreation, but there were no opportunities for him to pursue the work full time.

“I just kept being met by a persistent ‘no’ as well as a persistent lack of understanding in terms of why this program is important on a fundamental level,” he said.

Kim decided to pursue another opening at the city working in a newly created position surrounding Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. But he said the city prevented him from staying involved with Here Montana while working full time in another city role. Kim said he felt excluded from participating in the program he founded.

“It was in that moment I decided that that program couldn’t be at the city,” he said.

Here Montana held a community meeting in mid-May, and the 65 attendees — split virtually and in-person — overwhelmingly supported a proposal to break away from the city and start a new social enterprise.

“I’m excited for the partnership and I’m really excited for all the opportunities we have to work with the city,” said Kim.

He resigned from his city position to lead the newly independent organization.

“My heart lies with this program,” he said.

Kim hopes the city will support Here Montana by providing funding, gear, transportation and the occasional staff.

“It’s important to grow a community in conjunction with the city but I don’t think that the city necessarily needs to be in charge or have power in any of these situations,” he said. “I think that their role is more effective as a partner as opposed to kind of running this.”

Gaukler said the city is still ironing out the details of its partnership with Here Montana, and Parks and Recreation wants to take its cues from Kim as he navigates the organization’s newfound independence.

“I think the relationship with Here Montana is yet to be determined,” she said. She listed program services and help with permits and reservations as a few possible areas for partnership opportunities.

“There might be a whole array of things we can do to partner with him,” Gaukler added.

As an independent entity, Here Montana’s programming will closely resemble the programming it offered under Parks and Recreation, Kim promised.

Here Montana will continue to provide outdoor recreation opportunities to BIPOC individuals, with a focus on hiking, fishing, winter sports, rafting and biking. Here Montana plans to launch its summer programming in mid-June.

Access and education are important components of Here Montana. Participants not only get a chance to go cross-country skiing, for example, but they also learn how to buy skis and where to find trails.

Kim makes a point of introducing participants to political issues surrounding outdoor recreation, too. Those who attend his rafting trips learn about public lands, and he hopes Here Montana can partner with organizations like Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the U.S. Forest Service.

“We want people to be politically engaged,” Kim said. “…We combine fun with politics.”

Kim also combines different intersectional identities in his outreach work, and he hopes Here Montana continues to be a platform for various members of the community.

Moving forward, Kim wants to strengthen Here Montana’s partnerships, both with the city and others in the greater Missoula community.

“They (Parks and Recreation) are helping us meet our mission and vision as we are helping them meet their vision and mission,” Kim said. "We can accomplish our mutual goals.”

Indeed, Gaukler said inclusivity is a goal the city plans to continue to pursue in partnership with Here Montana and through its own programming.

“It’s absolutely important for people of every demographic to experience the incredible benefits of recreating in nature and the built environment,” she said.

Since people of color make up just 8% of Missoula's population, Gaukler noted, “not all residents feel welcome.”

But by and large, that trend seems to be changing, in part thanks to efforts like Kim’s.

An annual report from Kampgrounds of America, for example, found increasing diversity in outdoor recreation spaces, particularly when it comes to camping. In 2021, KOA reported, 54% of new campers who had at least one camping experience came from non-white groups.

The overall rate of diversity among new campers increased from 2020, the report also noted, and camping in general experienced a year of record participation.

To connect with Here Montana, follow them on Instagram @here_montana.

