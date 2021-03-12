Missoula BLM eyes prescribed burns in Blackfoot River corridor

In order to protect natural resources and local communities, the Bureau of Land Management’s Missoula Field Office is monitoring conditions for potential prescribed burning in the Blackfoot corridor area this spring.

The prescribed fires, including one of about 570 acres, are planned for areas near the Riverbend Campground north of Potomac and west of Highway 200 near Greenough.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The timing of these burns is dependent on weather and fuel conditions. The prescribed burns will be implemented by fire managers from the BLM and may use both aerial ignition by helicopter and ground ignition using drip torches.

The prescribed burns could produce smoke for several days and may take several days to complete once started. Smoke impacts are carefully considered in coordination with smoke and air quality coordinators at Missoula County and the State of Montana.

Prescribed burning is an important part of hazardous fuels reduction, resulting in decreased risk from large wildfires. These projects are designed to create areas that could serve as fuel breaks in the event of a large fire, while also creating conditions favorable for wildlife and regenerating species including lodgepole pine and western larch.

For more information, call the Missoula Field Office at 406-329-3869.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0