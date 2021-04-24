Missoula BLM seeks public comment on proposed land acquisition

The public is invited to comment on a proposal by the Bureau of Land Management to acquire more land in the Blackfoot River Watershed.

The BLM’s Missoula Field Office seeks public input on a proposed land acquisition from The Nature Conservancy of 11,000 acres in the Ninemile-Woodchuck area of the watershed. The comment period for an environmental assessment evaluating the impacts of acquiring the acreage will close on May 24.

The proposed acquisition is in Missoula County about 30 miles east of Missoula. The public can access the area via Johnsrud Road in the Lower Blackfoot Corridor and/or the Ninemile Prairie Road east of Potomac.

“Acquiring these lands would provide opportunities for continued access for public recreation and forest management for multiple benefits including climate change mitigation, restoring habitat for Threatened and Endangered species and ensuring proper watershed function,” said Erin Carey, Missoula field manager. “This proposed action would also maintain working lands with an active forestry and fuels programs as well as allow for continued grazing.”

The acquisition would be the next phase of a yearslong partnership with The Nature Conservancy to acquire former private timberlands for public ownership.