Missoula board approves conceptual plan for proposed new public rec center

A long-planned vision for a dedicated year-round indoor community center for recreation, cultural activities, arts and services took a step forward in Missoula on Tuesday.

The city’s parks and recreation board voted unanimously to adopt the conceptual master plan for a proposed Currents Center for Recreation and Creativity, which would be a roughly $44.5 million facility located in McCormick Park next to Currents Aquatic Center.

“This would be a multipurpose community center, centrally located, that provides access to a multi-generational, year-round, affordable public facility,” said Missoula parks and recreation director Donna Gaukler. “We want to meet the community’s needs for families, youth and aging adults.”

It would include a senior center, a multipurpose gym, a teen center and an elevated track, along with a balcony overlooking the river.

The city no longer has access to the privately owned City Life Center near the fairgrounds, she noted, which means during the long, dark winters and during the smoky fire season there aren’t a lot of indoor affordable options for dance performances, pickleball, childcare and other activities.

“We regularly go without meeting the demands of our residents for indoor recreation in winter and during the smoky season,” she said. “We need a place for fitness, dance, performance, meetings, gatherings, play and community celebrations. We need a resource for enhanced physical and mental health.”

The facility would be a hub for people to find both government and nonprofit services in the area. It would not duplicate existing community services, such as those provided by the Zootown Arts Community Center.

“We want to introduce folks to classes and arts and other opportunities that they may not regularly be able to enjoy or know that it’s available to them,” Gaukler noted.

Becky Goodrich, a communications specialist for the parks department, said the plan will now go to the full city council for consideration.

“The conceptual plan doesn’t obligate the city or taxpayers to build the Center for Community Recreation and Creativity,” Goodrich said. “It’s simply a starting point that enables us to explore funding options, like public/private partnerships, community fundraising, grants, etc.”

Gaukler said the estimated $44.5 million price tag takes into account what construction prices would be in 2024 considering the recent record-breaking inflation.

“This is a projection looking out into 2024 and does consider the incredible inflation we’ve been through this year,” she said. “So I expect and hope these numbers would be lower than they are now.”

The facility would create nine full-time permanent jobs and 15 full-time equivalent part-time jobs. It would cost an estimated $2.1 million to operate every year, but it would recover between 50% and 71% of its annual operating costs by taking in revenue from user fees. It would be open roughly 360 days per year for roughly 15 hours a day.

Gaukler said that there will be scholarships available for people who can’t afford to use the facility’s services. She noted that she expects a lot of demand for the facility from a wide array of users.

“This is a ‘build it and they will come’ which we have seen on steroids and exponentially out at Fort Missoula,” she said.

Gaukler noted that Butte, Billings, Bozeman and Great Falls all have community centers. She used to manage a community center in North Dakota.

“Community centers do become active hubs of the community,” she said. “That is the one major amenity that I still feel we are so short on in our community.”

The plan is the result of years of public input, including the downtown master planning process. Last year, the city hired a team of architects and consultants to finalize the conceptual design.

Michael Sweet, a founding member of a steering committee working to get the center built (called The Friends of the Currents Center for Recreation and Creativity) said the idea is to create more space for opportunity.

“I look at the library versus private bookstores,” he said. “The library’s there to create an audience and a lifelong commitment to reading. I look at the CCRC as something similar. It’s to introduce and engage people so they make a lifelong commitment to fitness and wellness.”

Amy Ragsdale, another member of the committee, said it will be a one-stop place for harried parents to take their kids rather than transporting them to multiple facilities all over town for different activities, from hip-hop dance classes to hula-hooping.

“This provides that kind of opportunity which all the siloed spaces that currently exist do not,” she said.

She also noted that in an increasingly polarized political environment, it will be a place where people of diverse backgrounds and viewpoints can meet and share in activities.

For more information, visit online at engagemissoula.com/currents-community-center.

