Missoula board approves money to help build 39-unit Northside apartment building

The board of a city agency recently voted to commit public funds to clean up a property in Missoula's Northside neighborhood in order to facilitate the construction of new housing.
On Aug. 19, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board unanimously approved spending $315,000 in tax increment financing for site clearing and infrastructure improvements at 1600 Otis Street to make way for a new 39-unit apartment building.
The project is being led by Missoula developer Bruno Friia, who retired as CEO of ERA Lambros Real Estate in 2016.
The site he's developing is occupied by an abandoned house. The $315,000 will help pay for demolition and deconstruction of the existing structure along with an extension of the curb, gutter, street and sidewalks. The money will also pay for water and sewer main extensions along with landscaping.
"The public benefit will include removal of dilapidated structures and installation of public utilities that facilitate smart growth in this part of the city,” said agency project manager Annette Marchesseault. “The project also will provide much-needed workforce housing."
She noted that the project site is within a five-minute walk of Mountain Line Bus Route 3.
Marchesseault said the apartment building will be the “missing middle” type of housing between high-end and low-income.
Friia said rents will be geared toward people making 65% of the area median income, estimating $750 for a studio, $900 for a one-bedroom and $1,100 for a two-bedroom apartment.
Agency director Ellen Buchanan said that with market-rate rents in Missoula surging upward, these apartments will be attainable by workers in the area.
“Knowing what I know about the housing market, if you can find a two-bedroom for $1,100 a month you’re doing pretty well,” she said.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $5.1 million, so the developer’s request for public funds represents a little over 6% of the entire cost.
In 2020, the property tax generated by the property was $4,000. Once the new apartment building is built, the property taxes on the site are estimated to be about $44,000 per year. The site lies within the Scott Street North Reserve Urban Renewal District, and new property taxes within that district are used by the agency in the form of tax increment financing rather than going to the city’s general fund.
“This project will replace a vacant, underutilized lot with new, attractive, much-needed work-force housing,” Marchesseault concluded.
The apartments are expected to be completed by the fall of 2022. It would be just down the street from The Villagio, a 202-unit project being led by the Missoula Housing Authority that will be the largest affordable housing project in Montana history when it’s complete.