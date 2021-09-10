Missoula board approves money to help build 39-unit Northside apartment building

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Friia said rents will be geared toward people making 65% of the area median income, estimating $750 for a studio, $900 for a one-bedroom and $1,100 for a two-bedroom apartment.

Agency director Ellen Buchanan said that with market-rate rents in Missoula surging upward, these apartments will be attainable by workers in the area.

“Knowing what I know about the housing market, if you can find a two-bedroom for $1,100 a month you’re doing pretty well,” she said.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $5.1 million, so the developer’s request for public funds represents a little over 6% of the entire cost.

In 2020, the property tax generated by the property was $4,000. Once the new apartment building is built, the property taxes on the site are estimated to be about $44,000 per year. The site lies within the Scott Street North Reserve Urban Renewal District, and new property taxes within that district are used by the agency in the form of tax increment financing rather than going to the city’s general fund.

“This project will replace a vacant, underutilized lot with new, attractive, much-needed work-force housing,” Marchesseault concluded.